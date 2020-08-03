Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 rating to ReNew Power Restricted Group's senior secured notes credit enhanced by GuarantCo

Singapore, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional
(P)Baa3 rating to the proposed senior secured notes to be issued by ReNew
Wind Energy (Jadeswar) Private Limited and other six ReNew Power subsidiaries
in a newly established Restricted Group (ZRG). The outlook on the
rating is stable.
The restricted group's renewable energy projects are all located
in India (Baa3 negative) and each subsidiary will be liable as a primary
obligor for a portion of the principal amount of the notes and as a guarantor
for the balance. ZRG, which is ReNew Power Private Limited's
(Ba2 stable) new restricted group, comprises seven wholly-
or majority-owned subsidiaries: (1) Ostro Mahawind Power
Private Limited, (2) Ostro Renewables Private Limited, (3)
Aalok Solarfarms Limited, (4) Abha Solarfarms Limited, (5)
Shreyas Solarfarms Limited, (6) ReNew Wind Energy (Jadeswar) Private
Limited and (7) Heramba Renewables Limited.
The bonds are denominated in Indian rupees but will be settled in US dollars.
ZRG will use the proceeds to repay its existing senior and shareholder
debt and for on-lending to ReNew Power group companies.
The notes will benefit from two irrevocable English law indemnities provided
by GuarantCo (A1 negative) for: (1) circa 50% of the principal
under the Deed of Principal Indemnity; and (2) scheduled interest
under the Deed of Coupon Indemnity. The maximum indemnified amount
under both indemnities is USD70 million, in Indian Rupee equivalent
upon financial close. The remainder of the notes remain exposed
to the credit risk of the issuer. GuarantCo's provision of
these indemnities provides credit enhancement, which has the capacity
to (1) reduce the issuer's probability of default by providing additional
liquidity in stress scenarios; and/or (2) improve the recovery rate
in the event of a default by reducing the outstanding bond amount.
The provisional status of the rating will be subject to Moody's review
of the final transaction documents, including the effective date
of the indemnities at issuance.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The transaction is an important milestone in the development of debt
capital markets for infrastructure companies in emerging Asia, and
demonstrates the increasingly important role that supranational entities
such as GuarantCo play in attracting private capital during these uncertain
times," says Ray Tay, a Moody's Senior Vice President.
"The credit enhancements provided by GuarantCo lower the probability of
default and enhance noteholder recovery, underpinning the notes'
investment-grade rating with a stable outlook," adds Tay,
who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for ZRG.
The (P)Baa3 rating reflects the following credit strengths: (1)
the GuarantCo principal indemnity which enhances noteholder recovery for
up to 50% of principal shortfalls in the event of an issuer default,
while the remainder of the notes remain exposed to credit risk of the
issuer; (2) the GuarantCo coupon indemnity which provides additional
liquidity in stress scenarios; (3) Moody's expectation of stable
cash flows amid long-term fixed-tariff power purchase agreements;
(4) enhanced project-level liquidity from additional reserves;
and (5) project finance protections, including restrictions on ZRG's
business activities and distributions, limitations on additional
debt, and a noteholder security package comprising (inter alia)
charges over the assets, land, accounts and shares.
The rating includes a two-notch uplift reflecting the credit enhancements
provided by GuarantCo, relative to Moody's view of the ZRG's
standalone credit profile. This uplift is a result of (1) GuarantCo's
strong credit quality, (2) the terms of the notes, and (3)
the features and size of the indemnities and the fact that these indemnities
lower the probability of default and improve the expected recovery rate
following an issuer default. GuarantCo's involvement in the
transaction also enhances ZRG's governance and risk management due
to the environmental and social requirements embedded in the Recourse
Agreement between GuarantCo and ZRG.
ZRG benefits from positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends in renewable
energy and thus has low exposure to carbon transition risk. The
group's renewable energy business is aligned with India's target
to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its nationally determined contributions.
However, the rating also reflects the following credit challenges:
(1) ZRG's lack of geographic diversification and limited operating
track record; (2) its exposure to financially weak off-takers;
and (3) its high financial leverage.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation
of stable cash flows from the long-term power purchase agreements
and the absence of construction risk for the portfolio of assets in the
restricted group. These factors should support ZRG's standalone
credit quality.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely, given the limited opportunities
available to ZRG to meaningfully increase its revenue, both organically
and on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) there is a material
and significant deterioration in GuarantCo's credit quality;
(2) ZRG's operating performance weakens as a result of sustained
liquidity stress or the FFO/debt declines below 4% on a sustained
basis; or (3) its offtakers' credit quality declines to an
extent that ZRG's standalone credit quality deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
ZRG consists of seven restricted subsidiaries that are wholly-
or majority-owned by ReNew Power Private Limited. The restricted
subsidiaries operate wind and solar power plants with a total capacity
of 160 megawatts as of March 2020. The weighted average operating
history of the portfolio is around 3.6 years and the weighted average
remaining tenor of the power purchase agreements is 21.4 years.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ray Tay
Senior Vice President
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
Terry Fanous
MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
