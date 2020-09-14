Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating to Quanta Services shelf registration

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional senior unsecured rating of (P)Baa3 to Quanta Services, Inc.'s ("Quanta") shelf registration. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The assignment of a (P)Baa3 provisional senior unsecured rating to Quanta Services shelf registration reflects its large scale and track record of successful project execution, mostly favorable end market dynamics, relatively conservative financial policies and excellent liquidity even though it periodically pursues debt funded acquisitions and share repurchases." said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Quanta Services, Inc.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Quanta Services, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quanta Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quanta Services' (P)Baa3 senior unsecured shelf rating is supported by its large scale, good end market and customer diversity, mostly blue-chip customer base, good track record of completing projects within anticipated time frames and budgets, highly trained workforce and favorable dynamics in its key electric power end market. It also reflects its relatively conservative financial policies, consistent free cash flow and excellent liquidity profile. The rating is constrained by the company's somewhat weak profit margins in its Pipeline & Industrial Infrastructure segment, exposure to fixed price contracts, limited geographic diversity and its reliance on utility customers, which may not always benefit from the current favorable sector dynamics. It also incorporates the company's secured borrowing facilities, as well as its focus on acquisitive growth and periodic sizeable share repurchases and its willingness to take on debt to fund these initiatives.

Quanta's operating performance has moderately weakened during the first half of 2020 on a pro forma basis excluding the losses related to its discontinued operations in Latin America and the recognition of $60 million of deferred income from a limited partnership in 1Q19. The weakness has been attributable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The most meaningful impact on Quanta has resulted from shelter-in-place restrictions, which negatively impacted its gas utility infrastructure services, and from access restrictions at industrial and refining facilities and the rapid decline in global demand for refined products, which impacted demand for its industrial services at refineries. The COVID-19 pandemic has also compounded broader challenges in its energy end market.

Quanta was able to generate significant positive free cash flow of about $590 million in 1H20 due to reduced investments in working capital, lower days sales outstanding (DSO's) and the deferral of $89 million of tax payments permitted by the CARES Act, and expects its operating performance to strengthen in the back half of the year. It will be aided by the easing of coronavirus related restrictions and favorable end market fundamentals as utilities focus on increasing their mix of energy generated by renewable sources, replacing aging infrastructure, modernizing and expanding the electrical grid and outsourcing more engineering and construction services to third parties due to an aging workforce. This could enable it to produce relatively flat operating results in 2020, but even if it moderately weakens Quanta should maintain credit metrics that support its investment grade rating, with an adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) in the range of 2.2x -- 2.5x and interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) of 6.0x - 6.5x. These metrics assume Quanta spends about $500 million on acquisitions and share repurchases based on its acquisitive history and track record of periodic sizeable stock buybacks.

Quanta has an excellent liquidity profile with a cash balance of $531 million and borrowing availability of $1.6 billion as of June 2020. The company had $153 million of outstanding borrowings and $375 million of letters of credit issued on its $2.135 billion secured revolving credit facility. The company has historically used its revolver to support periodic acquisitions and working capital investments, but it is expected to maintain ample borrowing availability.

The stable ratings outlook presumes Quanta maintains robust liquidity and conservative financial policies and sustains credit metrics that are commensurate with an investment grade rating even as it periodically pursues shareholder friendly actions such as acquisitive growth and opportunistic share repurchases

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Quanta's reliance on the electric power sector, its exposure to cyclical industries and its growth-by-acquisition strategy are factors that constrain the rating and limit the potential ratings upside. However, the rating could be upgraded if it sustains an adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/ EBITDA) below 2.0x or its funds from operations is consistently above 40% of total debt.

Quanta's rating could be pressured by an increase in its leverage ratio above 3.0x, although the specifics surrounding the increase in leverage would be considered. We may tolerate higher leverage due to an acquisition if metrics are expected to improve within a reasonable time frame. Other factors that could pressure the rating include a decline in Quanta's adjusted interest coverage ratio (EBITA/Interest Expense) below 5.0x.

Quanta Services, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas is a specialized contracting services company that provides infrastructure solutions including design, installation, repair and maintenance services to the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. The company reported revenues of $11.7 billion for the LTM period ended June 30, 2020 and its backlog was $13.9 billion. The company reports its results in two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services (62% of LTM revenues; 70% of backlog as of June 30, 2020) and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services (38%; 30%). Quanta has operations throughout the United States (84% of LTM revenues), Canada (12%), Australia (2%) and select other international markets (2%), and completes its projects under fixed price (43% of LTM revenues), unit price (35%) and cost-plus contracts (21%).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Corelli, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

