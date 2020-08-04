Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating to Wizz Air Finance Company BV, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating to the new €3 billion EMTN programme for Wizz Air Finance Company BV. Wizz Air Finance Company BV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings plc ([Wizz Air] Baa3 negative). The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wizz Air Finance Company BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings plc has signed a €3 billion EMTN programme. The assignment of a provisional (P)Baa3 rating, in line with Wizz Air Holdings plc's long term issuer rating reflects the fact that all future issuances under the proposed programme will be guaranteed by Wizz Air Holdings plc. Any notes issued under the programme will be senior and unsecured obligations of Wizz Air Finance Company BV and rank pari passu with all existing senior unsecured debt instruments of Wizz Air Holdings plc and its guaranteed subsidiary.

Moody's confirmed Wizz Air's Baa3 long term issuer rating on 28 May 2020. The confirmation balanced Wizz Air's superior cost position, strong balance sheet and liquidity before the coronavirus outbreak against the severity of the demand shock from the outbreak and the risk that the company will incur substantially increased debt during the pandemic. Moody's notes that the new EMTN programme further strengthens Wizz Air's financial flexibility and improves the diversification of its funding structure.

Wizz Air's rating also remains supported by its leading market position in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), where it had 40% of the low-cost airline traffic in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020 (fiscal 2020). This strong market position is underpinned by the company's ultra-low-cost business model and fare unbundling strategy, which provide customers with affordable airline travel.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wizz Air Finance Company BV of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to travel restrictions, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger volumes return to more normal levels.

More longer term positive rating pressure could develop if (i) Wizz Air strengthen its market position further, (ii) its Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin exceeds 23% on a sustained basis, (iii) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remains below 2.5x on a sustained basis (before IFRS 16 adoption), (iv) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt is in excess of 35%, (v) the company is able to finance investments in new aircraft through operating cash flow, such that its FCF/debt (including refunds from pre-delivery payments - PDPs) exceeds 5% on a sustained basis, and (vi) liquidity is at least €600 million.

Moody's could downgrade Wizz Air if (i) there are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger volumes extending materially into 2021, and (ii) there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Baa3 rating following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if (a) gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x, (b) Moody's adjusted EBIT margin fall substantially below 17%, (c) retained cash flow to debt drop consistently below 20%, and (d) weakening liquidity profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

