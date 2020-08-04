Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating to Wizz Air Finance Company BV, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating to
the new €3 billion EMTN programme for Wizz Air Finance Company BV.
Wizz Air Finance Company BV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings
plc ([Wizz Air] Baa3 negative). The outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wizz Air Finance Company BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wizz Air
Holdings plc has signed a €3 billion EMTN programme. The assignment
of a provisional (P)Baa3 rating, in line with Wizz Air Holdings
plc's long term issuer rating reflects the fact that all future
issuances under the proposed programme will be guaranteed by Wizz Air
Holdings plc. Any notes issued under the programme will be senior
and unsecured obligations of Wizz Air Finance Company BV and rank pari
passu with all existing senior unsecured debt instruments of Wizz Air
Holdings plc and its guaranteed subsidiary.
Moody's confirmed Wizz Air's Baa3 long term issuer rating
on 28 May 2020. The confirmation balanced Wizz Air's superior cost
position, strong balance sheet and liquidity before the coronavirus
outbreak against the severity of the demand shock from the outbreak and
the risk that the company will incur substantially increased debt during
the pandemic. Moody's notes that the new EMTN programme further
strengthens Wizz Air's financial flexibility and improves the diversification
of its funding structure.
Wizz Air's rating also remains supported by its leading market position
in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), where it had 40% of
the low-cost airline traffic in the fiscal year ended 31 March
2020 (fiscal 2020). This strong market position is underpinned
by the company's ultra-low-cost business model and
fare unbundling strategy, which provide customers with affordable
airline travel.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Wizz Air Finance Company BV of the deterioration in credit quality it
has triggered, given its exposure to travel restrictions,
which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the
airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing
further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger
volumes return to more normal levels.
More longer term positive rating pressure could develop if (i) Wizz Air
strengthen its market position further, (ii) its Moody's-adjusted
EBIT margin exceeds 23% on a sustained basis, (iii) Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage remains below 2.5x on a sustained basis (before
IFRS 16 adoption), (iv) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt is in excess
of 35%, (v) the company is able to finance investments in
new aircraft through operating cash flow, such that its FCF/debt
(including refunds from pre-delivery payments - PDPs) exceeds
5% on a sustained basis, and (vi) liquidity is at least €600
million.
Moody's could downgrade Wizz Air if (i) there are expectations of deeper
and longer declines in passenger volumes extending materially into 2021,
and (ii) there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Baa3 rating following
the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if (a) gross adjusted leverage
is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x, (b) Moody's adjusted
EBIT margin fall substantially below 17%, (c) retained cash
flow to debt drop consistently below 20%, and (d) weakening
liquidity profile.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454