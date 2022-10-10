Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 senior unsecured ratings to Raiffeisenbank Austria's EMTN Programme

Limassol, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned local and foreign currency long-term senior unsecured ratings of (P)Baa3 to Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.'s (RBA) €500 million EMTN programme. RBA is the Croatian fully-owned subsidiary of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI, deposits A2 stable/senior unsecured debt A2 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment baa3).

All other ratings and assessments remain unaffected by today's rating action.

Under its €500 million EMTN programme, RBA can issue senior unsecured debt designated as "Ordinary Senior Notes" or "Ordinary Senior Eligible Notes".

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)Baa3 senior unsecured Medium-Term Note (MTN) program ratings reflect (1) the bank's ba1 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) that includes one notch of affiliate support uplift from RBI given Moody's expectation of a high probability of support from the parent; (2) the result of Moody's forward-looking Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates a low loss-given-failure for these instruments in the event of the bank's failure, leading to a one notch rating uplift from the Adjusted BCA; and (3) a low probability of government support, which results in no further rating uplift.

The (P)Baa3 ratings are driven by Moody's expectation that the bank will issue debt in order to comply with its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) by 1 January 2024. According to RBI disclosures, MREL for RBA will reach 31.85% of its total risk exposure amount by 2024 and in response RBA will issue senior unsecured debt (also known as senior preferred debt) totaling around €325 million during 2022 and 2023.

In assigning today's ratings, Moody's has taken into consideration the bank's funding plans over the next 2 years. Additionally, given the regulatory nature of MREL, Moody's has included internal issuances of Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 instruments to RBI in its analysis of RBA's liability structure. However, the expected further future issuances and additional volume of hybrid capital instruments do not materially change the potential loss severity for either senior unsecured creditors or junior depositors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of RBA's senior unsecured MTN program ratings could result from an upgrade of its ba2 BCA. Also, substantial additional volumes of either subordinated or senior instruments, implying higher protection for more senior creditors or greater burden-sharing and a lower loss given failure in resolution, could lead to an upgrade of the program ratings.

RBA's BCA could be upgraded in the event of a significant improvement in Croatia's operating environment, for example following the country's euro area accession, together with lower asset risk, a material reduction in litigation risk, and sustainably stronger and more stable profitability metrics for RBA.

A downgrade of RBA's senior unsecured MTN program ratings could be prompted by a downgrade of its BCA, a downgrade in the bank's Adjusted BCA because of a significantly reduced capacity or willingness by RBI to support its subsidiary, or if its loss-absorbing liabilities decline significantly and beyond the rating agency's expectations, thereby resulting in fewer notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Downward pressure on RBA's BCA could develop in the event of an unexpected deterioration in operating conditions, a significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality and profitability metrics, higher-than-expected litigation costs, or from a material reduction in the bank's capital beyond what is currently expected.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.

Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)Baa3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

