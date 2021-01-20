Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 (sf) provisional rating to the notes series 2021-1 to be issued by Chile Electricity PEC SPA

Approximately $489 million of notes rated

New York, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a provisional rating of (P)Baa3 (sf) to the notes series 2021-1 to be issued by Chile Electricity PEC SPA (CEP or the Issuer). CEP will acquire utility cost recovery charge receivables originated in relation to the Tariff Stabilization Law, 2019 (the TSL) to Chile's electricity generators (GenCos) arising from a temporary cap on electricity prices payable by Chilean households and small businesses (regulated customers).

RATINGS RATIONALE

CEP will finance the receivables purchase, which will be paid through the allocation of future surpluses payable by the DisCos arising from the difference between (i) the stabilized electricity costs paid by regulated customers in Chile under the TSL, and (ii) the lower actual costs payable to the GenCos for that electricity, as lower negotiated generation prices come into effect between January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2023. Notwithstanding any change in cost of the electricity, it is the obligation of the electricity regulator, the National Energy Commission (CNE) under the TSL to set the price payable by regulated customers at a level to ensure sufficient surpluses are generated to pay the receivable in full by December 31, 2027, ahead of the legal final term of the notes established in January 28, 2028.

The (P)Baa3 (sf) rating assigned to the notes reflect our assessment of (1) the strength of the TSL and the related resolutions authorizing the creation and recovery of the receivable which requires the Chilean electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to pay all receivables in full by December 31, 2027; (2) the semi-annual rate setting process that acts as a true-up mechanism; (3) the size, stability and diversity of Chile's ratepayer base; (4) the credit strength of the DisCos as primary obligors under the program, stemming from their integral role in the Chilean electricity industry.

The program as structured and under current law is similar US and Canadian utility cost recovery programs rated by Moody's. However, there is no equivalent mitigant to the risk that future changes to the TSL could adversely affect the outstanding obligations under the CEP program.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of assets from the current weak Chilean economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Any changes in or noncompliance with the Tariff Stabilization Law or the credit quality of the obligors could lead to a change in the ratings on the notes.

