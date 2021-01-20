Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 (sf) provisional rating to the notes series 2021-1 to be issued by Chile Electricity PEC SPA

Approximately $489 million of notes rated
New York, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a provisional
rating of (P)Baa3 (sf) to the notes series 2021-1 to be issued
by Chile Electricity PEC SPA (CEP or the Issuer). CEP will acquire
utility cost recovery charge receivables originated in relation to the
Tariff Stabilization Law, 2019 (the TSL) to Chile's electricity
generators (GenCos) arising from a temporary cap on electricity prices
payable by Chilean households and small businesses (regulated customers).
Issuer: Chile ELECTRICITY PEC SPA
Notes series 2021-1 , Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
CEP will finance the receivables purchase, which will be paid through
the allocation of future surpluses payable by the DisCos arising from
the difference between (i) the stabilized electricity costs paid by regulated
customers in Chile under the TSL, and (ii) the lower actual costs
payable to the GenCos for that electricity, as lower negotiated
generation prices come into effect between January 1, 2021 and January
1, 2023. Notwithstanding any change in cost of the electricity,
it is the obligation of the electricity regulator, the National
Energy Commission (CNE) under the TSL to set the price payable by regulated
customers at a level to ensure sufficient surpluses are generated to pay
the receivable in full by December 31, 2027, ahead of the
legal final term of the notes established in January 28, 2028.
The (P)Baa3 (sf) rating assigned to the notes reflect our assessment of
(1) the strength of the TSL and the related resolutions authorizing the
creation and recovery of the receivable which requires the Chilean electricity
distribution companies (DisCos) to pay all receivables in full by December
31, 2027; (2) the semi-annual rate setting process that
acts as a true-up mechanism; (3) the size, stability
and diversity of Chile's ratepayer base; (4) the credit strength
of the DisCos as primary obligors under the program, stemming from
their integral role in the Chilean electricity industry.
The program as structured and under current law is similar US and Canadian
utility cost recovery programs rated by Moody's. However,
there is no equivalent mitigant to the risk that future changes to the
TSL could adversely affect the outstanding obligations under the CEP program.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of assets from the current
weak Chilean economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months.
Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its
continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Utility Cost Recovery
Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Any changes in or noncompliance with the Tariff Stabilization Law or the
credit quality of the obligors could lead to a change in the ratings on
the notes.
