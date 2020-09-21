Moody's assigns (P)Baa3(hyb) rating to Additional Tier 1 capital securities of First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Limassol, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a provisional (P)Baa3(hyb) rating to the upcoming issuance of perpetual non-cumulative Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital securities issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB, long term deposit ratings Aa3 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3, Adjusted BCA of a3).

The payment obligations under the AT1 capital securities constitute direct, unsecured, conditional and subordinated obligations of FAB.

The (P)Baa3(hyb) rating assigned to the upcoming AT1 securities is based on FAB's standalone creditworthiness and is positioned three notches below the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA of a3, in accordance with Moody's standard notching guidance for contractual non-viability preferred securities with optional non-cumulative coupon suspension.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's says that the positioning of the (P)Baa3(hyb) rating three notches below FAB's a3 BCA and Adjusted BCA captures the probability of impairment associated with mandatory and/or discretionary coupon suspension on a noncumulative basis, which could happen before the bank reaches the point of non-viability, as well as the likelihood of high-loss severity in case the bank reaches the point of non-viability.

The upcoming securities will be perpetual, with a first call date in 2026. In liquidation, they will rank senior only to junior obligations, including ordinary shares. Coupons could not be paid on a non-cumulative basis at FAB's discretion, and on a mandatory basis subject to unavailability of distributable items, breach of applicable regulatory capital requirement, regulator discretion and non-satisfaction of solvency conditions. However, a dividend stopper applies in case of interest cancellation.

The principal of the AT1 securities will be written down permanently if FAB's regulator has notified the bank that it has, or will become, non-viable without (1) a write down or (2) a public injection of capital (or equivalent support). The principal write-down is either full or, in exceptional cases, partial.

Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final issuance. These ratings represent Moody's preliminary credit opinion, and Moody's will endeavor to assign definitive ratings to actual issuances. A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating if the terms and conditions of the issuance are materially different from those reviewed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating of these securities will move in line with FAB's Adjusted BCA. Upwards pressure on FAB's BCA and Adjusted BCA could develop through a material reduction in borrower and funding concentrations.

Downwards pressure on FAB's BCA and Adjusted BCA could develop from a material deterioration in asset quality, a significant decrease in capitalisation, or a material increase in market funding reliance.

Moody's would also reconsider the (P)Baa3(hyb) rating level if the probability of a coupon suspension increased.

