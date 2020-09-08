Moody's assigns (P)Ca rating to Banco Hipotecario S.A.'s proposed senior notes issuance under its debt swap offer; outlook negative

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a (P)Ca foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to Banco Hipotecario S.A.'s (Hipotecario) Series 4 proposed senior notes issuance of up to $238 million. The outlook on the rating is negative. The notes will be issued in exchange of the bank's outstanding Series 29 notes, which mature on 30 November 2020 and are currently rated Ca by Moody's, with a negative outlook. The exchange is expected to occur on 8 October 2020.

The offer made by Hipotecario includes a cash payment of 35% of the outstanding principal at the date of the settlement (15% if subscribed after the early participation date), while the remaining principal amount will be exchanged for the new notes. The exchange will not include principal write-downs and the new notes will bear the same 9.75% annual interest rate as the previous notes. However, we view the offer as a distressed exchange that meets Moody's definition of default because the tenor extension will likely imply a loss in value for investors in relation to the original promise, and the exchange would allow the bank to avoid a likely default.

The following rating was assigned to Banco Hipotecario S.A.'s proposed foreign currency Series 4 senior notes issuance of up to $238 million:

Long term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, (P)Ca negative outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hipotecario's (P)Ca debt rating derives from the bank's ca baseline credit assessment (BCA), which in turn is aligned to the government bond rating of Argentina (Ca negative). The rating and assessment reflect the high underlying inter-linkages between the bank's standalone credit risk profile and that of the Argentinean sovereign. These linkages are driven by Hipotecario's sizable exposure to central bank debt and -to a lesser extent- government debt in the form of holdings of government securities and central bank notes, and the severe impact of the macroeconomic imbalances and recent sovereign debt crisis on banks' operating environment. The continued economic recession, high inflation and rising unemployment impose rising risks on banks' asset quality and profitability as companies and households' repayment capacity weakens.

The bank's foreign currency ratings also reflect potential transfer and convertibility risks, which could include restrictions on moving foreign exchange offshore, as well as restrictions on freely converting local currency to foreign currency in order to pay debt, or even deposit freezes.

Hipotecario's BCA also reflects the deterioration in the bank's asset quality in recent years -albeit stabilizing since mid-2019- and its high reliance on market funds, which are counterbalanced by adequate capital metrics and sizeable liquidity buffers. The bank's non-performing loans were a high 12.7% of gross loans as of June 2020, a metric that likely underestimates the underlying quality of the portfolio due to loan restructurings undertaken in the context of the coronavirus pandemic to support borrowers in stress.

Despite the bank´s strong liquidity profile, evidenced by liquid assets representing 54% of tangible banking assets as of June 2020, Hipotecario's financial flexibility is limited by its reliance on market funds and the current limited market access for Argentinean issuers, which is evidenced by the announced debt swap offer. If successful, the debt swap would significantly reduce Hipotecario's debt maturities in the short term and provide it with additional time to rebalance its funding structure in line with the current more challenging scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Hipotecario's ratings or a stabilization of the outlook would likely occur if the Argentinean sovereign rating were upgraded or its outlook stabilized, provided that the bank successfully restructures its upcoming cross-border debt maturity and its main credit metrics gradually improve.

A downgrade could be driven by a further downgrade of the sovereign ratings, by further deterioration in the country's operating environment, a higher-than-expected deterioration of Hipotecario's asset quality, which could lead to material decline in profitability, and capital ratios, or by the bank's inability to successfully restructure its upcoming debt maturity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcelo De Gruttola

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653







M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

