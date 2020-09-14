Moody's assigns PM General Purchaser (AM General LBO) new ratings: CFR B2, sr sec nts B2; outlook stable

Approximately $600 million rated debt

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned initial ratings to PM General Purchaser LLC, the entity through which AM General, LLC ("AM General" or the "company") will be sold from one financial sponsor to another. A corporate family rating ("CFR") of B2, a probability of default rating of B2-PD, and a B2 rating for $600 million of senior secured notes being arranged to augment equity funding of the acquisition which is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 have been assigned. The ratings outlook is stable.

"Initial credit metrics will be solid for the assigned rating level," according to Moody's Vice President and lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "but we also factor in AM General's dependence on a single, relatively mature product for which orders could materially decline with lower US defense spending." Herskovics also noted that the company's bond heavy capital structure will also make debt reduction unlikely, at least for the next three years.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on AM General of the modest deterioration in credit quality it has triggered given its exposure to defense contracting, which while less affected than most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The following is a summary of Moody's rating actions and ratings:

Assignments:

..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR broadly reflects AM General's well established position as a light tactical vehicle manufacturer of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HUMVEE), with revenue scale, a liquidity profile and key credit metrics that suit the rating. AM General is sole-source provider of the HUMVEE, owns the technical data rights and manufactures both the engine and transmission. The HUMVEE possesses an installed base of 250,000 vehicles globally but modernization spending will likely result in next generation tactical vehicles coming to market that could erode AM General's market share over time. The rating recognizes that AM General's appetite for M&A and growth R&D will probably be elevated in the coming year, and the debt structure will facilitate potentially sizeable dividend issuance, as well.

The HUMVEE's large installed base globally affords the company the opportunity of meaningful upgrade and parts orders, while the US Army indicates that the HUMVEE will continue to play a large role within the light tactical vehicle fleet through 2045, notwithstanding the recent introduction of a modernized light tactical vehicle ("JLTV"). In 2017, AM General entered into a new contract with the US Army that formalized terms for HUMVEE orders and thereby significantly improved the company's profitability measures and operating performance. The arrangement, which specifies no annual minimum order requirement, nonetheless varies with unit prices tied to production rates, and it permits AM General to better maintain operating margins when volumes ebb, something that historically had been a major headwind.

Along with the US Army clarifying its plan to comprise a little over one-half of its light tactical vehicle fleet as HUMVEEs though 2045, the Army made the HUMVEE a program of record within the US Department of Defense's budget. These changes have enabled AM General to achieve steadier profitability. Further, under its US Army contract, AM General has been successfully marketing the HUMVEE through the foreign military sales channel of the US State Department. Even so, none of these developments eliminate the risk that domestic or foreign government orders could substantially change from year to year, and AM General typically operates with backlog to revenue of only about 50%.

Moody's estimates initial leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA) pro forma for the LBO of approximately mid-4x, with free cash flow-to-debt of around 10%. Moody's expects that annual revenue of about $800 million in 2020 and future US and orders for HUMVEEs and parts should sustain revenues minimally at this level over the next two to three years. Without readily prepayable debt, though, AM General will likely put free cash flow towards bolt-on acquisitions. But the anticipated borrowing terms will likely also enable most fo the company's free cash flow to be distributed to the company's financial sponsor owners in the form of dividends.

Based on the US military's tactical vehicle fleet objectives, Moody's expects that the main contract through which AM General sells HUMVEEs to the US and foreign militaries will be effectively extended or only slightly revised when it expires in 2023.

AM General possesses an adequate liquidity profile supported by the likelihood of free cash flow of $50 million or higher near-term and no scheduled debt amortization. The company plans to arrange a $75 million super priority revolving credit facility that will be undrawn at close. Initially, the company will likely be dependent on the revolver as it plans to initially hold very low cash balances. The liquidity profile would probably improve if cash is maintained above $30 million with little revolver usage following.

The B2 rating for the $600 million of senior secured notes is equivalent to the company's CFR, reflecting that the preponderance of debt in its consolidated capital structure is secured, and with a super priority revolver ranking ahead of it and unsecured non-debt claims (i.e.; pension underfunding, trade payables, leasehold obligations) ranking behind it with respect to the underlying collateral in a distress scenario. The notes will be guaranteed by all material domestic subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings momentum would depend on higher backlog, an expectation that leverage would be maintained in the 3x range with free cash flow-to-debt of 15%, and also that a good liquidity profile would be maintained at all times. Downward ratings momentum would follow revenues falling materially below $800 million, leverage above 5x and/or annual free cash flow of less than $30 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AM General, LLC, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for commercial and military customers. Revenues are estimated to be about $800 million for the full year of 2020. The company will be owned by entities of financial sponsor KPS Capital Partners LP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

