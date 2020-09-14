Moody's assigns PM General Purchaser (AM General LBO) new ratings: CFR B2, sr sec nts B2; outlook stable

Approximately $600 million rated debt
New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned initial ratings
to PM General Purchaser LLC, the entity through which AM General,
LLC ("AM General" or the "company") will be sold
from one financial sponsor to another. A corporate family rating
("CFR") of B2, a probability of default rating of B2-PD,
and a B2 rating for $600 million of senior secured notes being
arranged to augment equity funding of the acquisition which is scheduled
to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 have been assigned. The
ratings outlook is stable.
"Initial credit metrics will be solid for the assigned rating level,"
according to Moody's Vice President and lead analyst Bruce Herskovics,
"but we also factor in AM General's dependence on a single,
relatively mature product for which orders could materially decline with
lower US defense spending." Herskovics also noted that the company's
bond heavy capital structure will also make debt reduction unlikely,
at least for the next three years.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on
AM General of the modest deterioration in credit quality it has triggered
given its exposure to defense contracting, which while less affected
than most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse impact of the
pandemic and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts in market demand
and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The following is a summary of Moody's rating actions and ratings:
Assignments:
..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PM General Purchaser LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR broadly reflects AM General's well established position
as a light tactical vehicle manufacturer of the High Mobility Multipurpose
Wheeled Vehicle (HUMVEE), with revenue scale, a liquidity
profile and key credit metrics that suit the rating. AM General
is sole-source provider of the HUMVEE, owns the technical
data rights and manufactures both the engine and transmission.
The HUMVEE possesses an installed base of 250,000 vehicles globally
but modernization spending will likely result in next generation tactical
vehicles coming to market that could erode AM General's market share
over time. The rating recognizes that AM General's appetite
for M&A and growth R&D will probably be elevated in the coming
year, and the debt structure will facilitate potentially sizeable
dividend issuance, as well.
The HUMVEE's large installed base globally affords the company the
opportunity of meaningful upgrade and parts orders, while the US
Army indicates that the HUMVEE will continue to play a large role within
the light tactical vehicle fleet through 2045, notwithstanding the
recent introduction of a modernized light tactical vehicle ("JLTV").
In 2017, AM General entered into a new contract with the US Army
that formalized terms for HUMVEE orders and thereby significantly improved
the company's profitability measures and operating performance.
The arrangement, which specifies no annual minimum order requirement,
nonetheless varies with unit prices tied to production rates, and
it permits AM General to better maintain operating margins when volumes
ebb, something that historically had been a major headwind.
Along with the US Army clarifying its plan to comprise a little over one-half
of its light tactical vehicle fleet as HUMVEEs though 2045, the
Army made the HUMVEE a program of record within the US Department of Defense's
budget. These changes have enabled AM General to achieve steadier
profitability. Further, under its US Army contract,
AM General has been successfully marketing the HUMVEE through the foreign
military sales channel of the US State Department. Even so,
none of these developments eliminate the risk that domestic or foreign
government orders could substantially change from year to year,
and AM General typically operates with backlog to revenue of only about
50%.
Moody's estimates initial leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA)
pro forma for the LBO of approximately mid-4x, with free
cash flow-to-debt of around 10%. Moody's
expects that annual revenue of about $800 million in 2020 and future
US and orders for HUMVEEs and parts should sustain revenues minimally
at this level over the next two to three years. Without readily
prepayable debt, though, AM General will likely put free cash
flow towards bolt-on acquisitions. But the anticipated borrowing
terms will likely also enable most fo the company's free cash flow to
be distributed to the company's financial sponsor owners in the form of
dividends.
Based on the US military's tactical vehicle fleet objectives,
Moody's expects that the main contract through which AM General
sells HUMVEEs to the US and foreign militaries will be effectively extended
or only slightly revised when it expires in 2023.
AM General possesses an adequate liquidity profile supported by the likelihood
of free cash flow of $50 million or higher near-term and
no scheduled debt amortization. The company plans to arrange a
$75 million super priority revolving credit facility that will
be undrawn at close. Initially, the company will likely be
dependent on the revolver as it plans to initially hold very low cash
balances. The liquidity profile would probably improve if cash
is maintained above $30 million with little revolver usage following.
The B2 rating for the $600 million of senior secured notes is equivalent
to the company's CFR, reflecting that the preponderance of debt
in its consolidated capital structure is secured, and with a super
priority revolver ranking ahead of it and unsecured non-debt claims
(i.e.; pension underfunding, trade payables,
leasehold obligations) ranking behind it with respect to the underlying
collateral in a distress scenario. The notes will be guaranteed
by all material domestic subsidiaries.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings momentum would depend on higher backlog, an expectation
that leverage would be maintained in the 3x range with free cash flow-to-debt
of 15%, and also that a good liquidity profile would be maintained
at all times. Downward ratings momentum would follow revenues falling
materially below $800 million, leverage above 5x and/or annual
free cash flow of less than $30 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
AM General, LLC, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana,
designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports
specialized vehicles for commercial and military customers. Revenues
are estimated to be about $800 million for the full year of 2020.
The company will be owned by entities of financial sponsor KPS Capital
Partners LP.
