Moody's assigns (P)P-1 (sf) to MUFG Bank's short-term funding note program synthetically exposed to corporate portfolio

Tokyo, March 10, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a provisional rating of
P-1 (sf) to Saboten, MUFG Bank, Ltd.'s (MUBK)
short-term funding note (SFN) program, which is exposed to
the senior tranche of a portfolio of corporate loans originated or purchased
by MUBK. The SFNs are issued by Saboten Cayman LTD.
This transaction is a SFN program administered by MUBK. Saboten
Cayman, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose company established
in the Cayman Islands, issues USD-denominated SFNs in the
US market. The proceeds are deposited at MUFG Bank, Ltd.,
New York Branch (MUBK NY). The SFNs are exposed synthetically to
the credit risk of the senior tranche of a portfolio of corporate loans
originated or purchased by MUBK through a guarantee agreement concluded
between Saboten Cayman and MUBK. The tenor of the SFNs is up to
270 days, and the first issuance will have a three-month
maturity. New issuance of SFNs will cease if MUBK NY loses its
P-1 deposit rating or Moody's CDOROM™ test for the corporate
loan portfolio is not met. The SFNs will be repaid at maturity
by the deposit, subject to any deductions made for credit losses
on the senior tranche of the corporate loan portfolio.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Program name: Saboten
Rating: (P)P-1 (sf)
Issuer (Guarantor): Saboten Cayman LTD
Co-Issuer: Saboten Delaware LLC
Maximum Program Issuance Amount: USD5 billion
Maximum Tenor: 270 days
Interest: Issued at discount
Initial Issuance Date: 19 March 2020 (Issued periodically,
thereafter)
Reference Obligations: Corporate loans originated or purchased by
MUBK (A1/P-1)
Guarantee Beneficiary: MUBK
Account Bank: MUBK NY (A1/P-1)
Administration Agent (Calculation Agent): MUBK
Issuing and Paying Agent: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
(Aa2/P-1)
Commodity Pool Operator: Valerian Capital Advisors LLC
Placement Agent: MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based on, among other factors, the following:
(1) A combination of the eligibility criteria of the corporate loan portfolio
(reference portfolio) and the 5% credit enhancement provided by
the junior tranche at each SFN issuance, both defined in the guarantee
agreement. Moody's CDOROM™ test, which will be
conducted before new notes are issued or the reference portfolio is replenished
by MUBK, will ensure the credit risk posed to the notes is commensurate
with the P-1 (sf) program rating;
(2) The P-1 rating of MUBK NY, which holds the proceeds in
deposit as account bank;
(3) The bankruptcy remoteness of Saboten Cayman; and
(4) The ability of MUBK, as administration agent and calculation
agent, for the program.
Under the SFN program, Saboten Cayman is allowed to issue new SFNs
so long as MUBK NY is rated P-1 and Moody's CDOROM™ test
is met. The proceeds of the SFN issuance, plus the guarantee
fee (i.e. the credit protection premium) paid by MUBK,
are deposited at MUBK NY and will be used to redeem the SFN at maturity.
At the same time, Saboten Cayman will guarantee the senior tranche
of the reference portfolio.
Under the guarantee agreement, if credit losses in the reference
portfolio exceed the 5% junior tranche notional amount at maturity
of the SFN, Saboten Cayman will use part of the deposit to pay to
MUBK the senior tranche losses (= credit losses in excess of 5%
of the reference portfolio notional amount). In that scenario,
the remaining amount of the deposit will be used for partial redemption
of the SFN.
If a reference loan obligation is redeemed before the maturity of the
SFN, MUBK can replenish the reduced amount in the reference portfolio
provided the Moody's CDOROM™ test is met.
The reference portfolio registry will be updated from time to time either
when new SFNs are issued or when a replenishment or reduction of the reference
portfolio is made. The reference portfolio registry contains the
details of the reference portfolio and will be delivered by MUBK to Saboten
Cayman when updated.
Under the guarantee agreement, a "credit event" is either
(1) a bankruptcy or (2) a failure to pay. In case of a credit event,
a fixed recovery rate of 60% is applied to the notional amount
of the reference obligations for the calculation of the cash settlement
at the maturity of the SFN.
The eligibility criteria of the reference portfolio includes (1) the reference
entity accounts for no more than 4% of the reference portfolio
notional amount, (2) the reference obligation is not delinquent,
and (3) the reference entity has an investment-grade rating from
Moody's. The eligibility criteria applies at each SFN issuance
and when the reference portfolio is replenished.
Moody's considers MUBK as administration agent sufficiently capable of
administrating the program, after having taken into account its
business experience.
The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach
to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" (Japanese) published
in September 2017, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Corporate
Synthetic Collateralized Debt Obligations" (Japanese) published
in July 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is a worse
performance of the reference portfolio than Moody's currently expects
or a downgrade of MUBK NY's P-1 rating.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If all the ratings in the reference portfolio were downgraded from the
current level by 1 notch and 2 notches and other assumptions remained
unchanged, the model-indicated output of the program would
change by 0 notch in both cases, respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
