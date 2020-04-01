Moody's assigns Prime-1 (sf) rating to Banner Trust Series E Canadian ABCP Program

Toronto, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Prime-1 (sf)
rating to the Series E Notes (Notes) issued by Banner Trust (Banner),
a Canadian asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program sponsored
by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, Aa1(cr) /Prime-1(cr))
and administered by TD Securities Inc. (TDSI), a wholly owned
subsidiary of TD. The Banner Series E notes are fully supported
notes.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Banner Trust, Series E
CAD ABCP, Assigned P-1 (sf)
USD ABCP, Assigned P-1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Prime-1 (sf) rating assigned to the Notes issued by Banner
is based on, among other factors, the following:
(i) The repayment obligations of TD Bank under the program-level
liquidity agreement;
(ii) Structural protections to ensure the bankruptcy-remote structure
of Banner Trust Series E;
(iii) The experience and capability of TDSI as administrator (also referred
to as Financial Services Agent, or FSA) to facilitate the timely
issuance and repayment of Notes, recommend new asset purchases,
and monitor compliance.
The liquidity support provided by TD offers investors protection from
loss and repayment at a certainty consistent with a Prime-1 (sf)
rating.
The ratings assigned to Banner's Series E Notes are highly dependent on
the counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of TD due to the significant
roles that TD and its wholly owned subsidiary TDSI play as liquidity provider
and FSA respectively. A change in TD's short term CR Assessment
would likely result in a change in the ratings assigned to Banner's Series
E Notes. TD has a long and short-term CR Assessment of Aa1(cr)
and Prime-1(cr), respectively.
Banner is a Canadian trust established by an Issuer Trustee, which
is Computershare Trust Company of Canada. The trust documentation
provides for the bankruptcy remoteness of Banner in a manner consistent
with its Prime-1 (sf) rating. This is the sixth Canadian
ABCP program sponsored and administered by TD Bank. We also rate
one US ABCP program sponsored and administered by TD Bank.
Banner will fund asset purchases by issuing Series E Notes in either Canadian
dollars or U.S. dollars. The assets can be purchased
in any currency, but the Notes issued by Banner will be denominated
in Canadian or U.S. dollars and will be issued in Canada.
The Series E notes will be short-term notes, with a maximum
tenor of 364 days, which is standard ABCP.
Other liabilities
In addition to the Series E Notes, Banner also finances its asset
purchases through Series A short term notes, and Series D loans
provided by TD. The various notes series and the loans are used
to purchase separate pools of assets and are secured by their respective
pools of assets. Each series is secured by, and only has
recourse to, the assets securing that specific series, and
does not have recourse to any other of Banner's assets, including
those securing other series.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Canadian economy, as well
as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to
contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
No program credit enhancement
Banner does not have program-wide credit enhancement. Instead,
each asset purchase will be structured with an appropriate amount of credit
enhancement at the asset transaction level. Moody's will review
each asset purchase to confirm that the credit quality is consistent with
the Prime-1 (sf) rating assigned to the Notes.
Single program level liquidity facility
Series E has a single program-level, fully-supported
liquidity facility that will be used to support the assets funded by the
Notes. The liquidity facility is in the form of a loan agreement
and is available to be drawn to repay maturing Notes as needed.
New Notes can only be issued if the liquidity commitment is sufficient
to cover the face amount of all outstanding Notes. The commitment
is sized to cover the greater of (i) the purchase limit of the sensitization
facilities or (ii) the principal and interest of all ABCP issued in the
Series E.
The liquidity facility is required to make payments for the Series E notes,
even if Banner becomes bankrupt. The likelihood of Banner becoming
bankrupt is extremely low due to the bankruptcy-remote structure
of Banner.
Parties to the Program
TD plays a key role in the asset and liability management of Banner.
TDSI, as the FSA, is responsible for the daily operations
of Banner and its activities. In addition, TD takes on other
roles to ensure that Banner continues to run effectively, such as
its role as the note issuing and paying agent and liquidity lender.
TD's deposit ratings are Aa1/Prime-1, senior unsecured rating
is Aa1, and CR Assessment is Aa1(cr)/Prime-1(cr).
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was"Moody's Approach
to Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2017
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1071314.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The Prime-1 (sf) rating of Banner's Notes is highly dependent on
TD's Prime-1(cr) CR Assessment. A downgrade of TD's CR Assessment
will likely result in a corresponding downgrade of Banner's Notes.
Moody's will continue to monitor the appropriate reference point for the
support provider, as well as the relevant ratings or assessment,
as applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
