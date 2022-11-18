Moody's assigns Prime-1 short term issuer rating to Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-1 short-term issuer rating to Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. (CGMHI, A2 long-term issuer rating, stable).

Assignments:

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 short-term issuer rating reflects CGMHI's A2 long-term rating and the application of Moody's standard mapping from long-term ratings to short-term ratings, as well as CGMHI's prudent funding and comprehensive funding and liquidity policies and practices which include maintaining sufficient liquidity, structured appropriately, so that CGMHI can operate under a variety of adverse circumstances.

CGMHI is a US-based intermediate holding company that is fully owned by Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup, A3 senior, stable), and which owns and operates Citigroup's two most strategically important broker-dealers, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (A1 senior, stable) and Citigroup Global Markets Limited (A1 senior, stable). CGMHI is designated as a material legal entity within Citigroup's resolution plan, and accordingly is a party to Citigroup's secured support agreement. This support agreement provides CGMHI's senior creditors with incremental protection relative to Citigroup's senior creditors; and under the application of Moody's advanced loss given failure framework results in an expected lower severity of loss for CGMHI's senior creditors relative to Citigroup's senior creditors in the event of Citigroup's failure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A downgrade of Citibank, N.A.'s baa1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) would likely lead to a downgrade of CGMHI's short-term rating. CGMHI's short-term rating could also be downgraded if there is a significant decrease in the amount of Citigroup parent holding company debt that would increase the likely severity of loss on CGMHI's senior-long term debt in the event of Citigroup's failure.

An upgrade of Citibank, N.A.'s BCA or an increase in in the amount of Citigroup parent holding company debt would not lead to an upgrade of the short-term rating, since the short-term rating is already at the Prime-1 level, which is the highest level of Moody's short-term ratings scale.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

