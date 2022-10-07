Moody's assigns Prime-1 short-term issuer rating to ING Financial Markets LLC

New York, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Prime-1 short-term issuer rating to ING Financial Markets LLC (ING FM).

Assignments:

..Issuer: ING Financial Markets LLC

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned P-1

RATINGS RATIONALE

ING FM's P-1 short-term issuer rating reflects Moody's view that ING FM is highly integrated and harmonized with its parent ING Bank N.V. (ING Bank, A1 senior, baa1 adjusted baseline credit assessment (BCA)), as well as Moody's expectation that in the event of ING Groep N.V.'s (ING Groep, Baa1 senior) failure, creditors at ING FM would likely benefit from the bail-in of ING Groep's parent holding company MREL debt that would likely be available to recapitalize ING FM and other important subsidiaries as needed to preserve their operations as going concerns. Moody's said this expected loss absorption would substantially lower the loss-given-failure for ING FM's senior obligations.

Moody's views ING FM as highly integrated and harmonized with ING strategically, managerially, operationally and financially. Moody's observed that ING FM's equity capital, total assets, revenue and income are a relatively small proportion of the group's totals. In addition to a substantial amount of external customer activity, a significant portion of ING FM's activities also consist of transactions with affiliates. Given ING FM's closely integrated nature and the importance of the entity's activities to ING's global securities finance and capital markets franchises, Moody's views that ING FM's stand-alone credit profile is generally aligned with that of its parent ING Bank.

Governance is highly relevant for ING FM, as it is to all firms operating in the financial services industry. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Generally, we consider that the company's high integration with ING Bank's governance structure and adherence to group-level policies provides an effective governance framework. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

ING FM is a US-based broker-dealer operating subsidiary of ING Bank, accounting for about 3% of ING Bank's total assets at year-end 2021. ING FM is an important operating subsidiary through which ING Bank conducts securities financing, capital markets underwriting, fixed income trading, and loan sales distributions in the US. ING FM contributes principally to ING Bank's financial markets and strategic products operations within its wholesale banking business segment. ING FM is regulated as a broker-dealer by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

ING FM's P-1 short-term issuer rating is at the top of the ratings scale and accordingly there is no possibility of it being upgraded.

A downgrade of ING Bank's BCA would likely result in a downgrade of ING FM's rating. A material reduction in volume of ING Groep's senior unsecured MREL debt could also trigger a downgrade.

