Moody's assigns Prime-1 short term ratings to the City of Berne

Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned Prime-1 short term issuer rating to the City of Berne, and Prime-1 short term rating to the city's CHF75 million short term notes issued on 4th May and the CHF100 million short term notes issued on 11th May.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 ratings reflect the city's robust liquidity position, stable cash-flows and excellent market access. The short term notes, which have a 3-month maturity, will refinance the variable leg of long term interest rate swap deals. In Moody's view, refinancing risks posed by these short-term notes are deemed very low thanks to the city's market access and its robust liquidity position. The city's cash on hand together with its committed credit lines amounted to 30% of operating revenue in 2019. At the end of last year, none out of CHF266 million committed credit lines had been used, evidencing no significant mismatches in the city's cash flows.

The Prime-1 ratings are also derived from the long term credit strength of the City of Berne, as reflected in its Aa1 issuer rating with stable outlook and Baseline Credit Assessment of aa1. The city's credit profile is supported by sound operating results in recent years, its currently moderate debt levels, and strong governance. While the coronavirus outbreak will likely result in a deterioration of the city's operating results in 2020, due to a shock on its tax revenue, the city has implemented cost savings measures which should contribute to limit the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its budget. Moody's also notes that the city's strong and resilient economic base as the capital of the Swiss Confederation procure some level of stability.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are not material to the City of Berne's rating.

Social considerations are not material to the city's rating. Budgetary pressures can emerge from increased social spending, but the provision of public services does not face material risks. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Berne the shock transmits mainly through lower tax revenues, and an increase in spending policies, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Governance considerations are material to the Berne's rating. The city uses prudent financial planning, which is transparent and predictable.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Prime-1 is Moody's highest short-term rating. Downward rating pressure on Berne's rating could arise if the city's net direct and indirect debt would rise significantly and/or if the city were to experience a structural drop in operating margins. Although not expected, a sovereign downgrade could also result in a downgrade of the city's rating.

The assignment of new rating and the issuance of new rated debt required the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for this entity. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Switzerland, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 65,010 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 2.7% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.7% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 1.4% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 8.2% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 08 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Berne, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

