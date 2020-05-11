Moody's assigns Prime-1 short term ratings to the City of Berne

Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned Prime-1 short term issuer rating to the City of
Berne, and Prime-1 short term rating to the city's
CHF75 million short term notes issued on 4th May and the CHF100 million
short term notes issued on 11th May.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Prime-1 ratings reflect the city's robust liquidity position,
stable cash-flows and excellent market access. The short
term notes, which have a 3-month maturity, will refinance
the variable leg of long term interest rate swap deals. In Moody's
view, refinancing risks posed by these short-term notes are
deemed very low thanks to the city's market access and its robust
liquidity position. The city's cash on hand together with
its committed credit lines amounted to 30% of operating revenue
in 2019. At the end of last year, none out of CHF266 million
committed credit lines had been used, evidencing no significant
mismatches in the city's cash flows.
The Prime-1 ratings are also derived from the long term credit
strength of the City of Berne, as reflected in its Aa1 issuer rating
with stable outlook and Baseline Credit Assessment of aa1. The
city's credit profile is supported by sound operating results in
recent years, its currently moderate debt levels, and strong
governance. While the coronavirus outbreak will likely result in
a deterioration of the city's operating results in 2020, due
to a shock on its tax revenue, the city has implemented cost savings
measures which should contribute to limit the financial impact of the
coronavirus outbreak on its budget. Moody's also notes that
the city's strong and resilient economic base as the capital of
the Swiss Confederation procure some level of stability.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not material to the City of Berne's rating.
Social considerations are not material to the city's rating.
Budgetary pressures can emerge from increased social spending, but
the provision of public services does not face material risks.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. For Berne the shock transmits mainly through
lower tax revenues, and an increase in spending policies,
particularly in the healthcare sector.
Governance considerations are material to the Berne's rating.
The city uses prudent financial planning, which is transparent and
predictable.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Prime-1 is Moody's highest short-term rating. Downward
rating pressure on Berne's rating could arise if the city's net direct
and indirect debt would rise significantly and/or if the city were to
experience a structural drop in operating margins. Although not
expected, a sovereign downgrade could also result in a downgrade
of the city's rating.
The assignment of new rating and the issuance of new rated debt required
the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from
the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar,
published on www.moodys.com.
The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation,
are not available for this entity. The following national economic
indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used
as an input to this credit rating action.
Sovereign Issuer: Switzerland, Government of
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 65,010 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 2.7% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.7%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 1.4%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 8.2% (2018 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: aa1
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE
On 08 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of Berne, City of. The main points raised during the discussion
were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including
its debt profile, has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
