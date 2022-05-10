Moody's assigns Prime-2 rating to Couche-Tard's commercial paper program

$2.5 billion commercial paper program

Toronto, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Prime-2 short term rating to Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc's ("ACT") proposed senior unsecured commercial paper program. The Baa2 senior unsecured rating is unchanged and the outlook is stable.

ACT is establishing a $2.5 billion commercial paper (CP) program to be issued in the US market. The program will be backstopped by its committed $2.525 billion revolving credit facility expiring May 2027, which provides for up to $1 billion same day availability of funds available in US dollars. Proceeds from the proposed CP program will be used for general corporate purposes which will include ongoing working capital needs.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.

.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-2 short term rating assigned to ACT's CP program is based on ACT's Baa2 credit profile and the strength of ACT's very strong liquidity which includes same day availability of $1 billion under its $2.5 billion credit facility. ACT's credit facility however includes material adverse effect language and financial covenants (net leverage and interest cover) that, in Moody's view, weakens its access to the credit facility in times of financial stress. As a mitigant, Moody's expects that the headroom on the net leverage (net debt / EBITDA) and interest coverage (EBITDA/ cash interest expense) covenants, absent any substantial debt funded acquisitions, will remain large (more than 100% cushion). Moody's also anticipates that ACT's execution of its share repurchase program will be performed at levels supportive of a very strong liquidity profile while ensuring its net leverage remains within its target of 2.25x.

ACT's Baa2 rating benefits from: (1) its very large scale as a convenience store/gas station operator with revenue over $55 billion; (2) strong market positions in Canada, US and Scandinavia, defended with its well-recognized Circle K and Couche-Tard banners; (3) disciplined cost management and operating track record and demonstrated ability to integrate new acquisitions; (4) history and continued expectation of generating strong positive free cash flow which has been used to de-lever after closing large debt funded acquisitions; and (5) Moody's expectation that leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) will be around 2x through the next 12-18 months absent any major acquisition (1.8x for the last twelve months ended January 30, 2022).

However, ACT's rating is constrained by: (1) its acquisition growth orientation, which elevates leverage to 3-4x periodically; (2) a large portion of merchandise and service segment revenue driven by tobacco, for which growth has been limited; (3) an appetite to branch out into a new business segment; and (4) Moody's expectation that fuel demand will decline gradually over time as fuel efficiency improves and electric vehicle penetration increases.

ACT has a very strong liquidity profile. As of January 31, 2022 ACT has sources of liquidity in excess of $6.5 billion and does not have any major debt maturities over the next 12 months to mid-2023. The company's liquidity sources consist of cash of $2.5 billion at January 30, 2022, annual free cash flow of at least $1.5 billion, and full availability under its $2.5 billion unsecured credit facility that expires in May 2027. Moody's expects ACT to be well in compliance with its two financial covenants.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ACT will maintain leverage in the 2x range and maintain positive cash flow from existing operations, and that a major acquisition could possibly raise leverage towards 4x with expectations of declining below 3x reasonably quickly.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would consider a rating upgrade to Baa1 if ACT is likely to sustain adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3x (1.8x for LTM January 2022) even after a leveraging acquisition, operating performance remains strong and acquisitions strengthen the company's business profile.

A downgrade to Baa3 could occur if ACT sustains adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4x, likely due to a leveraging acquisition.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ACT, headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada, is a large operator of convenience stores (including fuel stations) with operations across 26 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. ACT's total network includes over 14,200 sites globally, directly operating 12,270 sites and around 1,900 sites under ACT's banners through licensing agreements. The company generated revenue of $58.6 billion and gross profit of $10.8 billion for the last twelve months ending January 30, 2022.

