Moody's assigns Prime-2 rating to Realty Income's $1 billion commercial paper program; outlook stable

New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-2 (P-2)
short-term rating to Realty Income Corporation's ("Realty
Income") new $1 billion unsecured commercial paper (CP) program
in the US. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the REIT's existing
ratings, including its A3 senior unsecured rating. The rating
outlook is stable.
The affirmation reflects the REIT's conservative leverage combined
with the company's disciplined financial policy, and highly occupied,
diversified net-lease retail portfolio across various industries.
The following rating was assigned:
Issuer: Realty Income Corporation
Commercial Paper Program at Prime-2
The following ratings were affirmed:
Realty Income Corporation -- senior unsecured at A3;
senior unsecured shelf at (P)A3; preferred shelf (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
Issuers: Realty Income Corporation
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The P-2 short-term rating reflects Realty Income's
excellent liquidity position, supported by its $3 billion
unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2023. The CP notes
will be issued by Realty Income and rank pari passu with other unsecured
senior debt. The CP program has same day funding availability.
Moody's expects the REIT to tap its new commercial paper program as a
more cost effective alternative to drawing on its credit facility;
borrowings under the CP program are expected to be a very modest portion
of the company's overall capital structure and we expect Realty Income
to maintain ample availability on its unsecured line as it has historically
always done.
The A3 senior unsecured rating also considers senior management's
deep expertise in the net-lease space and proven business model
with durable cash flows through various economic cycles. These
credit strengths are offset by some modest tenant and industry concentration(s).
Other key challenges include a difficult operating environment for certain
business segments of the REIT's portfolio, specifically theatres
and health & fitness tenants. That said, rent collections
in the second quarter were strong, one of the highest among the
rated peer group.
Realty Income's balance sheet is well-positioned in the current
environment and we expect the REIT to maintain its excellent financial
position even as it seeks continued growth. Effective leverage
and net debt to EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments)
stands at 34% and 5.5x for the trailing twelve months ended
June 30. The company has grown remarkably over the last several
years without compromising its strong credit profile, acquiring
$3.7 billion in assets in 2019 alone. As of the end
of the second quarter, the REIT had $23 billion in gross
assets. Additionally, the company's retail portfolio
is relatively well-protected from ecommerce penetration with convenience
stores (12% of rental revenues), drug stores (9.1%),
dollar stores (8.1%), and grocery stores (8%)
as its top industry exposures.
Lastly, the REIT's excellent liquidity position is supported
by its $3.0 billion unsecured credit facility which expires
in March 2023 with two six-month extension options. There
was $628 million outstanding on the credit facility as of June
30, 2020. The REIT also had $335 million of cash and
short-term investments at quarter-end. Debt maturing
through the end of 2021 is negligible with $69.5 million
maturing for the remainder of 2020 and $68.8 million maturing
in 2021.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the REIT will continue
to grow in a disciplined manner without compromising its financial flexibility
and leverage. It also reflects our expectation that management
will maintain a strong operating profile with high occupancy rates and
healthy earnings growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings movement is unlikely and would require the REIT to sustain
effective leverage below 30%, net debt to EBITDA closer to
4x, and fixed charge coverage above 5.0x.
Downward rating pressure would result from any highly levered acquisition,
a reversal to its tenant and industry diversification such that any tenant
represents more than 10% of total rent, secured debt approaching
10% of gross assets, fixed charge coverage below 4.0x,
and net debt to EBITDA approaching 6.0x.
Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O], headquartered in
San Diego, California, USA, is a real estate investment
trust (REIT) that invests in free-standing, single-tenant
properties. At June 30, 2020, Realty Income owned 6,541
properties located in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the United
Kingdom.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
