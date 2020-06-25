Moody's assigns Prime-2 short-term issuer rating to Public Service Company of New Mexico

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Prime-2 short-term issuer rating to Public Service
Company of New Mexico (PNM). PNM's Baa2 senior unsecured
and long term issuer ratings are unchanged. The outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Public Service Company of New Mexico
....Short Term Issuer Rating, Assigned
P-2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Prime-2 short term issuer rating reflects PNM's strong
liquidity, which is primarily supported by its stable cash flow
generation as well as two external revolving credit facility. PNM
has a $400 million revolving credit facility that expires in October
2023 with an ability to extend to October 2024. PNM also has a
$40 million credit facility provided by local New Mexico banks
that expires in December 2022. The facilities have a single financial
covenant which limits consolidated debt to capitalization at 65%,
and the company is comfortably in compliance with this covenant.
Other customary covenants include events of default, cross-default
provisions and change-of-control provisions. As of
1 May 2020, PNM had $392.5 million available under
its revolving credit facilities.
The Prime-2 short-term rating is also aligned with PNM's
Baa2 senior unsecured and long-term issuer ratings, in accordance
with our approach for determining short term ratings using our standard
linkage between global long-term and short-term rating scales.
PNM's Baa2 ratings reflect its business risk as a vertically integrated
utility operating in New Mexico where the regulatory framework has been
less predictable and transparent compared to other U.S.
jurisdictions. PNM's credit rating also reflects the company's
stable financial metrics including a ratio of cash flow from operations
pre-working capital (CFO pre-W/C) in the high teens.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Moody's expects PNM to be resilient
to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because of its rate-regulated
business model. Nevertheless, we are watching for electricity
usage declines, utility bill payment delinquency, and the
regulatory response to counter these effects on earnings and cash flow.
As events related to the coronavirus unfold, a wider range of potential
outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios, may be
reassessed.
ESG considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for PNM is primarily
related to its elevated carbon transition risk. PNM's carbon
transition risk is driven by its electric generation portfolio which is
comprised of 28% coal and 36% natural gas. Replacement
resource proposals for approximately 70% of its current coal resources,
which will be shuttered in 2022, is currently under consideration
by the NMPRC. Social risks are primarily related to health and
safety, demographic and societal trends as well as community and
regulatory relations. Corporate governance considerations include
financial policy and risk management of its parent company, PNM
Resources, Inc. (Baa3 stable). We note that a strong
financial position is an important characteristic for managing environmental
and social risks amid the utility's elevated capital expenditure program.
Outlook
PNM's stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial metrics will
remain commensurate with its current credit profile including a ratio
of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the high teens range. These relatively
stable financial metrics mitigate a challenging New Mexico regulatory
environment. The stable outlook also incorporates our view that
PNM will be able to transition its generation fleet and recover its investments
in coal generation without a detrimental impact on credit quality.
Furthermore, the outlook incorporates our expectation that financial
policies will remain balanced, including funding of planned capital
expenditures and dividend payouts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
PNM's ratings could move upward if the New Mexico regulatory environment
became more constructive such that the company can reasonably earn its
allowed return. Moreover, if financial metrics improve such
that PNM's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained above the
20% range, the rating could be upgraded.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
PNM's ratings could move down if the New Mexico regulatory environment
became more contentious such that the company's ability to earn
its allowed return becomes more challenging or its risks elevated.
Moreover, if financial metrics decline such that PNM's ratio of
CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained in the mid-teens range,
the rating could be downgraded.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and
Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Robert Petrosino
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
