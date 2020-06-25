Moody's assigns Prime-2 short-term issuer rating to Public Service Company of New Mexico

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Prime-2 short-term issuer rating to Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM). PNM's Baa2 senior unsecured and long term issuer ratings are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Public Service Company of New Mexico

....Short Term Issuer Rating, Assigned P-2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-2 short term issuer rating reflects PNM's strong liquidity, which is primarily supported by its stable cash flow generation as well as two external revolving credit facility. PNM has a $400 million revolving credit facility that expires in October 2023 with an ability to extend to October 2024. PNM also has a $40 million credit facility provided by local New Mexico banks that expires in December 2022. The facilities have a single financial covenant which limits consolidated debt to capitalization at 65%, and the company is comfortably in compliance with this covenant. Other customary covenants include events of default, cross-default provisions and change-of-control provisions. As of 1 May 2020, PNM had $392.5 million available under its revolving credit facilities.

The Prime-2 short-term rating is also aligned with PNM's Baa2 senior unsecured and long-term issuer ratings, in accordance with our approach for determining short term ratings using our standard linkage between global long-term and short-term rating scales. PNM's Baa2 ratings reflect its business risk as a vertically integrated utility operating in New Mexico where the regulatory framework has been less predictable and transparent compared to other U.S. jurisdictions. PNM's credit rating also reflects the company's stable financial metrics including a ratio of cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-W/C) in the high teens.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's expects PNM to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because of its rate-regulated business model. Nevertheless, we are watching for electricity usage declines, utility bill payment delinquency, and the regulatory response to counter these effects on earnings and cash flow. As events related to the coronavirus unfold, a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios, may be reassessed.

ESG considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for PNM is primarily related to its elevated carbon transition risk. PNM's carbon transition risk is driven by its electric generation portfolio which is comprised of 28% coal and 36% natural gas. Replacement resource proposals for approximately 70% of its current coal resources, which will be shuttered in 2022, is currently under consideration by the NMPRC. Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic and societal trends as well as community and regulatory relations. Corporate governance considerations include financial policy and risk management of its parent company, PNM Resources, Inc. (Baa3 stable). We note that a strong financial position is an important characteristic for managing environmental and social risks amid the utility's elevated capital expenditure program.

Outlook

PNM's stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial metrics will remain commensurate with its current credit profile including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the high teens range. These relatively stable financial metrics mitigate a challenging New Mexico regulatory environment. The stable outlook also incorporates our view that PNM will be able to transition its generation fleet and recover its investments in coal generation without a detrimental impact on credit quality. Furthermore, the outlook incorporates our expectation that financial policies will remain balanced, including funding of planned capital expenditures and dividend payouts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

PNM's ratings could move upward if the New Mexico regulatory environment became more constructive such that the company can reasonably earn its allowed return. Moreover, if financial metrics improve such that PNM's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained above the 20% range, the rating could be upgraded.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

PNM's ratings could move down if the New Mexico regulatory environment became more contentious such that the company's ability to earn its allowed return becomes more challenging or its risks elevated. Moreover, if financial metrics decline such that PNM's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained in the mid-teens range, the rating could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

