Moody's assigns Prime-2 short term rating to Dell's commercial paper program

New York, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Prime-2 short term rating to the new commercial paper program of certain subsidiaries of Dell Technologies, Inc. ("Dell"). Dell's indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dell International L.L.C. and EMC Corporation, will be the co-issuers of up to $5 billion of commercial paper under the program which will be guaranteed by Dell, Denali Intermediate Inc. and Dell Inc. Existing ratings at Dell International L.L.C., EMC Corporation and Dell Inc. are unaffected.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dell International L.L.C.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned Prime-2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Dell to maintain a strong financial profile supported by healthy earnings and a balanced financial policy. The Baa2 senior unsecured rating at Dell International L.L.C. incorporates Moody's expectation that Dell will maintain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of 2x and generate approximately $4 billion in average annual free cash flow (Moody's adjusted and after dividends), or more than 20% of total adjusted debt, over the next 12 to 24 months. Moody's forecast incorporates some debt reduction consistent with the company's leverage target of 1.5x gross "core leverage." Dell is one of the largest vendors of Information Technology (IT) solutions with leading market positions in multiple large segments of the IT industry. It has strong competitive advantages from its large supply chain operations, sales and marketing resources, R&D investments, and customer financing offerings through its captive finance operations. The company's strong financial profile mitigates its long-term risks from its large share of revenues from mature segments of the IT industry. Moody's expect Dell's average revenue growth in the low single digits over the next 2 to 3 years. The PC industry's revenue growth is slowing after robust demand since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Dell's server and storage businesses face long-term headwinds from enterprise migration to public clouds.

Dell has strong liquidity with its $6.7 billion of cash balances at F1Q '23, access to $5 billion of funds under its revolving credit facility, and projected free cash flow. Dell's commercial paper program will have authorization to issue up to $5 billion of notes. Moody's expects Dell's revolving credit facility to provide backstop to its commercial paper program. The revolving credit facility requires Dell to maintain a consolidated interest coverage ratio of more than 3x, and provides same day availability of funds. Access to funds under the facility does not require representation as to any material adverse changes in the financial condition of the borrowers.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Dell will generate approximately $4 billion in free cash flow and maintain strong liquidity and low financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Dell generates mid-single digit operating profits growth through industry demand cycles and establishes an extended track record of conservative financial policies along with Moody's expectation that Dell will sustain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) near 1.5x, and free cash flow of more than 20% of total debt (Moody's adjusted).

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if operating challenges or declining demand result in sustained declines in operating profits. In addition, the rating could be downgraded if deviations in financial policy or sustained erosion in profitability cause total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to approach 2.5x or free cash flow weakens to below 15% of total adjusted debt.

Dell Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of personal computers and peripherals, servers, and enterprise storage solutions. Affiliates of Mr. Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners hold common stock representing approximately 75% and 19%, respectively, of the total voting power of Dell's outstanding common stock.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

