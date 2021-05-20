Moody's assigns Prime-2 short term rating to Sempra's new commercial program

$4 billion commercial paper program rated

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating to Sempra Energy's (Sempra, Baa2, stable) new $4 billion commercial paper (CP) program. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the P-2 short term rating of Sempra Global's existing commercial paper program, guaranteed by Sempra. Sempra's rating outlook is stable.

Sempra Global recently assigned its existing $3.185 billion bank credit facility to Sempra to support the new commercial paper program, increasing the size of Sempra's bank credit facility to $4.435 billion from $1.25 billion. This facilityis scheduled to expire in May 2024.

Sempra Global is in the process of unwinding its CP program and Moody's will withdraw its P-2 rating upon the repayment of all of its CP outstanding and the termination of the program and Sempra's guarantee, which is expected by early June 2021. Over this transition period, we expect Sempra to have well under $4 billion of CP outstanding under both programs, with $915 million of CP outstanding at Sempra Global as of March 31, 2021.

Sempra is creating this new CP program and cancelling Sempra Global's CP program as part of the group's reorganization. Sempra is consolidating its interests in its non-utility subsidiaries under Sempra Global which will be subsequently renamed Sempra Infrastructure Partners ("SIP"). Sempra expects to close on the sale of a 20% interest in SIP to KKR by mid-2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sempra's P-2 short-term rating reflects Sempra's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and is consistent with Moody's usual mapping of long-term to short-term ratings. It also considers Sempra's solid liquidity profile that reflects strong cash flow in the form of dividend distributions and tax payments received from its three regulated utility subsidiaries as well as the Cameron LNG, LLC (Cameron, A3 stable) natural gas liquification and gasification facility.

The P-2 rating also considers the coverage provided by Sempra's bank credit facility that will backstop the CP program. The credit facility has no material adverse change conditions for borrowings and we anticipate that Sempra will remain in compliance with the sole financial covenant requiring a debt to capitalization ratio no greater than 65%.

Sempra's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook reflects the large size, diversity and stability of the group's operations. The Baa2 considers that the regulated utilities operate in credit supportive regulatory environments that will represent around 80% of consolidated cash flow. The remaining cash flow is derived from the long-term contracted, non-utility operations of Infraestructura Energetica Nova S.A.B de C.V. (IEnova; Baa3 stable) in Mexico and Cameron. The Baa2 rating reflects our expectation that the planned sale of a 20% minority interest in SIP will not significantly alter our view of Sempra's business mix going forward.

Sempra's Baa2 rating is tempered by its exposure to the California regulatory environment that exhibits a higher level of public scrutiny and political risk than utilities in other states. In addition, IEnova exposes Sempra to some emerging market risk. The diversification of Sempra's non-regulated operations and the growing rate base of Texas subsidiary Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor; senior secured rating: A2 stable) partially offset the exposure to California and emerging markets.

The stable outlook reflects our view that there will be no material changes in Sempra's business risk profile and that it will continue report a ratio of CFO pre changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt, including proportional consolidation of non-consolidated subsidiaries, ranging between 16-17% on a sustainable basis. It also assumes that Sempra's ratio of holding company debt to consolidated debt will hover at around 25%, on a sustained basis, following last year's repayment of nearly $3.1 billion of parent short and long-term debt the ratio approximated 27% at year-end 2020 compared to around 36% at year-end 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Assuming no material increase in Sempra's business risk profile, an upgrade of Sempra's rating is possible if it improves its consolidated credit metrics, including a consolidated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/ C) to debt ratio of at least 17%, on a sustained basis. This threshold reflects the material reduction in the group's construction risk following the completion of Cameron LNG's three trains last year with no additional LNG projects planned beyond the Energía Costa Azul, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ECA) regasification terminal in Mexico. ECA achieved a Financial Investment Decision (FID) at the end of 2020. If Sempra moves forward with the construction of additional LNG projects beyond ECA, however, Moody's would view these incremental investments as credit negative and require a higher CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio of 18% for a possible upgrade to mitigate the resulting increase in the business risk profile.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Assuming no material increase in Sempra's business risk profile, including additional construction risk, a downgrade of Sempra's rating is possible if its consolidated CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio falls below 14%, on a sustained basis. The deterioration in the business risk profile associated with Sempra moving forward with additional LNG projects beyond ECA could lead to a downgrade if CFO pre-W/ C to debt falls below 15%

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in San Diego, Sempra Energy (Sempra) is a diversified holding company. It currently holds interests in three US regulated electric and gas utilities: Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas; A2 stable) and San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E; A3 stable) in California; and a 80.2% interest in Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor; A2 senior secured stable) in Texas. In April 2021, Sempra announced that it hadentered into an agreement to sell a 20% minority stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners (SIP) to the investment firm KKR. SIP, a privately owned entity, will become the direct parent company of Sempra LNG and IEnova (Baa3 stable) and will hold Sempra's 50.2% interest in Cameron LNG, LLC (senior secured: A3 stable). Sempra expects to complete the transaction, subject to customary consents and regulatory approvals, by mid-2021. The agreed price consideration of $3.37 billion is subject to customary purchase price adjustments, including SIP's final ownership in IEnova.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

