Moody's assigns Prime-3 short term rating to AES Corporation's new commercial paper program

Approximately $750 million of debt securities affected

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Prime-3 (P-3) short-term rating to The AES Corporation's (AES; Baa3 stable) new $750 million commercial paper (CP) program. The rating outlook of AES is stable. The commercial paper program will be back-stopped by AES' existing $1.5 billion revolving credit facility which expires in August 2027 (unrated).

Assignments:

..Issuer: AES Corporation, (The)

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-3

RATINGS RATIONALE

AES' P-3 short-term rating reflects its solid liquidity profile that is supported by the cash flow from its diversified and large number of subsidiaries. During 2022, total up-streamed cash distributions from these subsidiaries aggregated nearly $1.3 billion while management anticipates that they will be around $1.4 billion in 2023. In addition, AES' liquidity profile considers the availability under its external bank revolving credit facility that totaled almost $1.1 billion at year-end 2022. The credit facility has no material adverse change conditions for borrowings. It is subject to one financial covenant, namely a maximum recourse debt to cash flow ratio of not more than 5.75x (both metrics calculated on a parent only basis). We anticipate that AES will remain in compliance with substantial headroom under this covenant.

Management has disclosed plans to issue approximately $700 million in holding company debt during 2023. At year-end 2022, AES' parent long-term debt aggregated $3.6 billion including a $200 million term loan entered into in September 2022 that will mature in 2024, which represents the parent company's next debt maturity. Management has also disclosed that it expects parent only free cash flow ( dividends received minus parent company costs such as interest payments) to approximate $1 billion in 2023 and that it expects to receive proceeds from assets sales of between $400 and $600 million. AES anticipates using this cash flow largely to fund investments ranging between $1.5 and $1.8 billion in its subsidiary capital expenditure programs while it will also dividend nearly $520 million to shareholders.

Our analysis of AES' liquidity also considers that the majority of the subsidiaries operating outside of the US lack committed bank credit facilities although they have a long track record of keeping material amounts of cash balances on hand to meet their own liquidity requirements. In addition, we also factor in that dividend distributions occur after they service their debt, including scheduled amortization of project debt.

AES' Baa3 rating reflects the long-term contracted operations of its independent power producer (IPP) subsidiaries that underpin the visibility of their cash flows as well as the growing importance of its US operations, including two regulated utility subsidiaries and AES Clean Energy. It further reflects AES' decarbonization goal with management intending to fully exit all coal-fired generation operations by year-end 2025. The group's emerging markets exposure, as well as a complex and highly leveraged capital structure, constrain AES' credit rating.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook anticipates that AES will maintain an adequate liquidity profile and that structural subordination risk will remain limited with a relatively modest reliance on holding company bullet debt to fund the group's capital requirements. Specifically, the stable outlook reflects our expectation that the ratio of parent company debt to consolidated debt will remain below 20%, and that the ratio of CFO before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to net debt that range between 14.5% and 15.5%, on a sustained basis, during the 2023-2024 period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

Assuming no significant deterioration in the business risk profile, for example, in terms of cash flow visibility upon the implementation of the decarbonization strategy, an upgrade of AES' ratings is possible if it continues its thus far successful transition to a more renewable energy organization, either of its two US utility subsidiaries is upgraded, consolidated debt is reduced materially, or it is able to generate a ratio of consolidated CFO pre-W/C to net debt above 17%, on a sustained basis.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

A downgrade could occur if AES diverges from its current business strategy or there is a material deterioration in one or more of its core subsidiaries' credit quality. The implementation of more aggressive financial policies that adversely affect any of the key subsidiaries or a failure of AES to maintain a consolidated ratio of CFO pre-W/C to net debt of at least 14% could also lead to a downgrade. An increase in the ratio of holding company debt to consolidated debt that substantially exceeds 20% for a sustained period of time, could also cause a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES Corporation is a globally diversified power holding company that holds interests in a large portfolio of subsidiaries that operate in twelve countries. These subsidiaries consist of (i) three regulated utility subsidiaries and (ii) power generation projects and independent power producers (IPPs). Their total generation capacity exceeds 30,000 MW. AES organizes these subsidiaries under four Strategic Business Units (SBU), largely based on the subsidiaries' geographic operations: (i) US and utilities, (ii) South America, (iii) Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC) and (iv) Eurasia. From a strategic perspective, the "other not consolidated" segment (not included not included in any of the aforementioned SBUs), includes Fluence Energy, LLC, a global energy storage technology and services joint venture.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natividad Martel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

