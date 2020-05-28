Moody's assigns Provisional Ratings to Toyota Auto Loan Extended Note Trust 2020-1 Notes

$1.25 Billion of asset-backed securities rated
New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by Toyota Auto
Loan Extended Note Trust 2020-1 (TALNT 2020-1). This
is the first auto loan transaction of the year for Toyota Motor Credit
Corporation (TMCC; A1, negative). The notes will be
backed by a revolving pool of retail automobile loan contracts originated
by TMCC, who is also the servicer and administrator for the transaction.
The complete rating action is as follow:
Issuer: Toyota Auto Loan Extended Note Trust 2020-1
Class A Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and
its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure,
and the experience and expertise of TMCC as the servicer.
Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the 2020-1 pool
is 1.10% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 6.50%
in cases where the transaction satisfied the floor credit enhancement
tests. Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for
the 2020-1 pool is 1.30% and the loss at a Aaa stress
is 7.00% in cases where the transaction only satisfies the
pool composition tests. The cumulative net loss expectation and
the loss at a Aaa stress are unchanged from TALNT 2019-1,
the last transaction that we rated.
Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a
Aaa stress on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral;
the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization
performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of TMCC
to perform the servicing functions; potential pool quality deterioration
towards the transaction's concentration limits; and current
expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the
transaction.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of consumer assets.
Specifically, for auto loan ABS, loan performance will weaken
due to the expectation of an unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate,
which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt.
The softening of used vehicle prices due to lower demand will reduce recoveries
on defaulted auto loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore,
borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as extensions,
may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
However, due to a relatively longer horizon of this transaction
and a remote possibility of an imminent amortization, the COVID-19
impact to this transaction will be minimal.
At closing, the Class A notes are expected to benefit from 7.46%
of hard credit enhancement. Hard credit enhancement for the notes
consists of overcollateralization and a non-declining reserve account.
The notes will also benefit from excess spread.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Auto-Loan-and-Lease-Backed--PBS_1225845.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations
of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent
with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess
spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's
expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of
obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing
an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly
on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and pool
servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance, and fraud. Additionally, Moody's
could downgrade the Class A rating following a significant slowdown in
principal collections that could result from, among other things,
high delinquencies, high usage of borrower relief programs or a
servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230301
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ruoheng Liu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Daniela Jayesuria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653