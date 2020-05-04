Moody's assigns Provisional ratings to Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2020-A

Approximately $842 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by Ford Credit
Auto Owner Trust 2020-A (FCAOT 2020-A). This is the
first amortizing FCAOT transaction of the year for Ford Motor Credit Company
LLC (FMCC; Ba2, on watch). The notes will be backed
by a pool of retail automobile loan contracts originated by FMCC,
who is also the servicer and administrator for the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2020-A
Class A-1 notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-4 notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class B notes, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Class C notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and
its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure,
and the experience and expertise of FMCC as the servicer.
Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the 2020-A pool
is 1.50% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 6.00%.
The cumulative net loss expectation is 50 bps higher than FCAOT 2019-C,
the last transaction that we rated, though the loss at a Aaa stress
is the same as FCAOT 2019-C.
Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress
on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral;
the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization
performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of FMCC
to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for
the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.
At closing, the Class A notes, Class B and Class C notes are
expected to benefit from 6.00%, 3.00%
and 1.00% of hard credit enhancement, respectively.
Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a non-declining
reserve account and subordination, except for the Class C notes,
which do not benefit from subordination. The notes will also benefit
from excess spread.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of consumer assets. Specifically, for auto loan ABS,
loan performance will weaken due to the expectation of an unprecedented
spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers'
income and their ability to service debt. The softening of used
vehicle prices due to lower demand will reduce recoveries on defaulted
auto loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower
assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as extensions,
may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Global-Approach-to-Rating-Auto-Loan-and-Lease-Backed--PBS_1111163
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the subordinate notes if, given current expectations
of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent
with higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as
the one in this transaction, credit enhancement grows as a percentage
of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes.
Prepayments and interest collections directed toward note principal payments
will accelerate this build of enhancement. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor
defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the
US job market, the market for used vehicles, and changes in
servicing practices.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations
of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent
with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess
spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's
expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of
obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing
an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly
on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and pool
servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance, and fraud. Additionally, Moody's
could downgrade the Class A-1 short-term rating following
a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from,
among other things, high delinquencies, high usage of borrower
relief programs or a servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1217387
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
