Moody's assigns R1 RCM Ba2 CFR and Ba2 sr. sec. ratings; outlook stable

$2.33 billion of newly rated debt

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to R1 RCM Inc. ("R1"), including a Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and Ba2 instrument ratings to the healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") company's senior secured first-lien credit facilities. The facilities consist of a $600 million revolver expiring 2026 (that is being upsized from an existing $450 million liquidity facility), a $700 million ($691 million outstanding) term loan A due 2026, a $500 million term loan A due 2027, and a $540 million term loan B due 2029. Moody's also assigned an SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating, reflecting the publicly traded company's very good liquidity profile. The outlook is stable.

New-term-loan proceeds plus $3,230 million of R1 common equity are slated to be used to effect the acquisition of Revint Holdings, LLC (dba "Cloudmed") (including the repayment of all of Cloudmed's existing $857 million of net debt), to meet transaction fees and to allocate cash to R1's balance sheet.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, which Moody's anticipates will be in the second quarter, Moody's expects to withdraw all of Cloudmed's ratings, including its B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR.

Moody's regards R1's public equity ownership and management's intention to reduce financial leverage quickly as governance factors in support of the assigned ratings under our ESG framework, and a key driver of today's credit rating.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: R1 RCM Inc.

.... Corporate family rating, assigned Ba2

.... Probability of default rating, assigned Ba2-PD

....Gtd senior secured first-lien term loans, maturing 2026, 2027 and 2029, assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

....Gtd senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility expiring 2026, assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

Â…Speculative grade liquidity rating, assigned SGL-1

....Outlook, stable

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR assigned to R1 reflects the company's quickly growing, nearly $2.0 billion revenue scale, a more diversified ownership structure as a result of the Cloudmed purchase, and high initial, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 4.9 times, pro-forma as of year-end 2021. Moody's expects opening leverage will moderate briskly, to about 3.6 times by the end of this year, more in keeping with many other services industry issuers also rated at the Ba2 CFR category. Anticipated strong, high-single-digit interest coverage, steady, mid-20%s margins, and free cash flow as a percentage of debt rising into the double-digits by next year, as well as very good liquidity as reflected in the SGL-1 rating, support the rating. Healthcare industry trends -- including increased healthcare spending and labor inflation, higher patient volumes with lower margins, a rise in costs attributed to waste and abuse, and greater, regulatory-driven complexity in the billing process itself – also support the rating.

Moody's opening pro-forma leverage is a little more than a full turn higher than management's, as Moody's does not add back to EBITDA substantial, $74 million in stock-based compensation that we expect will continue to be high. However, Moody's gives credit for the majority of $35 million in "strategic initiatives" outlined by the company, as well as restructuring and employee transitioning expenses. Additionally, our standard adjustments include $67 million of incremental debt for capitalized leases.

Moody's expects low-double-digit-percentage organic revenue growth at the combined company in 2022, as case volumes at hospitals continue to rebound as society emerges from the COVID pandemic. Both R1 and Cloudmed have generated strong revenue growth in recent years, some of it acquisition-driven. R1 is four times the size of Cloudmed, and Moody's expects integration challenges to be minor, as the combined company leverages the successes that R1 itself has demonstrated in past acquisitions (including a significant purchase in each of the past four years). Synergy assumptions are minimal.

The roughly $4.25 billion acquisition of Cloudmed is intended, like other, recent acquisitions, to augment R1's transformation to more technology-based services. R1 has sought to distinguish itself by marrying its domain expertise in the standardization of healthcare RCM processes with an increasingly sophisticated, scalable technology platform. The outsized acquisition multiple is perhaps justified by Cloudmed's cloud-based platform, rapid growth and margin expansion, while leverage is tempered by the use of common stock, which accounts for fully 76% of the purchase price. In Moody's view, the inclusion of Cloudmed will enhance R1's existing functionality in areas such as underpayments, complex claims and charge capture, and provide new functionality such as DRG (diagnosis-related group) validation and the sale of modular software point solutions to providers. Cloudmed's services help recover underpaid or unidentified revenue for its customers, which include more than 400 of the largest healthcare providers in the US, including almost all of the top 50.

Through acquisitions, R1 continues to diversify its end markets away from acute-care hospitals and into hospital- and office-based physicians and emergency care facilities, while they have also helped ease pronounced customer concentration with a single, critical healthcare system (and substantial owner of R1), Ascension Health Alliance (Aa2, stable). In 2021 R1 extended, for ten years, the term of its professional services agreement with Ascension, which in 2022 will provide about 47% of R1's revenue, as compared with 60% last year, and 90% in 2017.

R1's status as a publicly traded company, with robust reporting requirements, earnings guidance, and a communicative management team; the reduction in concentrated, pre-transaction institutional ownership towards 50%; the employment of relatively moderate leverage in recent years, despite an active acquisition platform; and a proposed credit program that includes financial covenants and mechanisms for deleveraging: together lead Moody's to view governance considerations as a driver of this ratings action.

The SGL-1 liquidity rating reflects Moody's view of R1's liquidity profile as very good, demonstrated by cash balances that have steadily averaged more than $130 million for the past eight quarters, and an ample, $600 million revolver, whose $80 million in outstandings at closing are expected to be paid off in 2022. Moody's expects free cash flow to roughly double in 2023 over expected 2022 levels of about $150 million, which as a percentage of debt compare favorably to many Ba2- and even Ba1-rated business services industry issuers. Required annual amortization payments for the two term loans are $65 million combined. Cash balances could build to well over $300 million by late 2023.

Financial covenants apply to the revolver and term loan A only, and include a maximum total net leverage ratio (to be defined) of 5.0 times, with a step-down to 4.5 times after six quarters, and a static minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0 times. To the extent an acquisition or a share repurchase is actioned, there is a step-up in the leverage ratio by a half turn for the immediately following four fiscal quarters. The leverage covenant is not contingent upon any minimum level of revolver borrowings. We expect the company to be well within covenant strictures over the next 12 to 18 months.

The Ba2 ratings assigned to the debt instruments reflect R1's all-senior-secured-debt capital structure. The revolver and term loans are pari passu with regard to the application of collateral proceeds in the event of a default. Both the revolver and the term loans have a first-priority security interest in substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the borrower and its domestic subsidiaries. Given the single class of debt, the instrument ratings are the same as the company's Ba2 CFR.

Terms of the new credit agreement contain provisions for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $265 million and 50% of consolidated EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters plus additional amounts subject to pro-forma total net leverage of no more than 4.50 times (if pari passu secured). The maturity of incremental facilities must be no earlier than the maturity of the existing facilities. Subsidiaries are required to provide guarantees only if they are domestic, material, wholly-owned and part of the restricted group. One hundred percent of material net asset sale proceeds are to be used to reinvest in the business or to repay the B term loan within 365 days of receipt. There will be, additionally, the requirement that 50% of excess cash flow be used to pay down the B term loan, with step-downs to 25% and 0% if the first-lien net leverage ratio is 0.5 times less than, and 1.0 times less than, the first-lien net leverage ratio at the closing date, respectively, subject to a minimum threshold of $50 million. Unrestricted subsidiaries are prohibited from owning intellectual property that is material to R1's operations.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, with the smooth integration of Cloudmed, organic revenue growth of at least low-double-digit percentages and the maintenance of attractive mid-20%s EBITDA margins will allow for brisk deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months, to 3.6 times by late 2022, and 2.7 times by the end of 2023. EBITA coverage of interest expense will build from a strong 2022-anticipated level of 6.4 times, to nearly 8.0 times in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the high initial leverage of debt leverage, Moody's does not anticipate upgrade pressure to develop in the near term. Over the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if R1 continues to grow revenue scale at roughly double-digit rates, if liquidity remains very good, and both debt-to-EBITDA leverage and free cash flow continue to improve. Additional financial flexibility from a largely unsecured debt capital structure and a track record of achieving and commitment to maintaining moderate financial leverage and balanced financial strategies would also be supportive of higher ratings.

A ratings downgrade could result if organic revenue grows at no better than mid-single-digit percentages, if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will be sustained above 4.0 times over a prolonged period, free cash flow as a percentage of debt remains below 10% for a prolonged period, or if liquidity deteriorates

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With Moody's-expected 2022 revenue approaching $2.0 billion, Chicago-based R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) provides technology-enhanced revenue cycle management and physician advisory services to healthcare providers including acute-care hospitals and hospital- and office-based physicians and emergency medical facilities. After the proposed acquisition of Cloudmed, affiliates of private equity firm New Mountain Capital will own approximately 30% of R1, sponsor TowerBrook Capital Partners will own around 21% and primary customer Ascension Health will own about 17%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

