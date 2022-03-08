Moody's assigns SPX Flow a B3 CFR, Sr. Sec 1st lien credit facility rated B2, unsec notes rated Caa2; outlook stable

Approximately $2.1 billion of rated debt affected
New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned SPX Flow, Inc.
a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default
rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's assigned a B2 rating
to the company's senior secured first lien term loan and revolving
credit facility and a Caa2 rating to the company's unsecured notes.
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds will help fund the acquisition of SPX Flow, Inc.
by affiliates of Lone Star Funds for approximately $3.8
billion in cash.
Assignments:
..Issuer: SPX Flow, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: SPX Flow, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
SPX Flow, Inc.'s ratings reflect its good scale and
geographic diversification as a global manufacturer of commercial process-oriented
products ranging from mixers and blenders to heat exchangers. Through
its two operating segments, Nutrition and Health (N&H) and Precision
Solutions (PS), the company has a well-diversified customer
base that spans a variety of end markets. SPX Flow's largest
end market exposure is to the stable food and beverage industry and over
one-third of the company's revenue is derived from high margin
aftermarket sales.
However, SPX Flow has high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA
resulting from the LBO of the company that Moody's anticipates will
exceed 7.5 times at the end of 2022 on a Moody's adjusted basis.
In addition, SPX Flow's free cash flow will be constrained
by more than $100 million of annual interest expense.
Moody's expects SPX Flow will grow the topline in the 5%
- 7% range in 2022 driven by favorable pricing and growth
in key customer accounts. Moody's also expects the company
to experience margin expansion from cost containment initiatives together
with growth in the high margin aftermarket business. This will
enable debt-to-EBITDA to approach 6.5 times by the
end of 2023.
Moody's expects SPX Flow to have good liquidity, supported
by free cash flow of $70 - $90 million annually over
the next year and access to a new $200 million 5-year revolving
credit facility.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SPX Flow's
revenue will grow organically while margins strengthen, such that
debt-to-EBITDA will improve to below 7 times over the next
12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if SPX Flow continues to grow its size and
scale, is able to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 6.5
times and EBITA-to-interest above 2.5 times.
The ratings could be downgraded if SPX Flow's debt-to-EBITDA
increases from pro-forma levels, EBITA-to-interest
falls below 1.5 times, or if the company makes a large debt
funded acquisition and/or dividend. In addition, if liquidity
weakens the ratings could be downgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPX Flow, Inc.
is a global provider of process technologies that perform mixing,
blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer
and other activities performed across a variety of nutrition, health
and industrial markets. Key products include pumps, valves,
homogenizers, mixers, air dryers, hydraulic tools,
separators and heat exchangers, along with related aftermarket parts
and services. The company is controlled by private equity firm
Lone Star Funds.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Brian Silver, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
