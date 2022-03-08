Moody's assigns SPX Flow a B3 CFR, Sr. Sec 1st lien credit facility rated B2, unsec notes rated Caa2; outlook stable

Approximately $2.1 billion of rated debt affected

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned SPX Flow, Inc. a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility and a Caa2 rating to the company's unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds will help fund the acquisition of SPX Flow, Inc. by affiliates of Lone Star Funds for approximately $3.8 billion in cash.

Assignments:

..Issuer: SPX Flow, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SPX Flow, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SPX Flow, Inc.'s ratings reflect its good scale and geographic diversification as a global manufacturer of commercial process-oriented products ranging from mixers and blenders to heat exchangers. Through its two operating segments, Nutrition and Health (N&H) and Precision Solutions (PS), the company has a well-diversified customer base that spans a variety of end markets. SPX Flow's largest end market exposure is to the stable food and beverage industry and over one-third of the company's revenue is derived from high margin aftermarket sales.

However, SPX Flow has high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA resulting from the LBO of the company that Moody's anticipates will exceed 7.5 times at the end of 2022 on a Moody's adjusted basis. In addition, SPX Flow's free cash flow will be constrained by more than $100 million of annual interest expense.

Moody's expects SPX Flow will grow the topline in the 5% - 7% range in 2022 driven by favorable pricing and growth in key customer accounts. Moody's also expects the company to experience margin expansion from cost containment initiatives together with growth in the high margin aftermarket business. This will enable debt-to-EBITDA to approach 6.5 times by the end of 2023.

Moody's expects SPX Flow to have good liquidity, supported by free cash flow of $70 - $90 million annually over the next year and access to a new $200 million 5-year revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SPX Flow's revenue will grow organically while margins strengthen, such that debt-to-EBITDA will improve to below 7 times over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if SPX Flow continues to grow its size and scale, is able to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 6.5 times and EBITA-to-interest above 2.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if SPX Flow's debt-to-EBITDA increases from pro-forma levels, EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.5 times, or if the company makes a large debt funded acquisition and/or dividend. In addition, if liquidity weakens the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPX Flow, Inc. is a global provider of process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities performed across a variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. Key products include pumps, valves, homogenizers, mixers, air dryers, hydraulic tools, separators and heat exchangers, along with related aftermarket parts and services. The company is controlled by private equity firm Lone Star Funds.

