Moody's assigns Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. proposed notes Baa2 sr. unsec. ratings; outlook is stable

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa2 ratings to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) proposed new notes issuance. The company is expected to issue multiple tranches of benchmark size and with multiple tenors. The outlook is stable.

On January 10, 2022, TTWO announced an agreement to acquire Zynga Inc. (Zynga) for $13.8 billion ($12.7 billion after netting Zynga's cash on hand) of cash (35%) and stock (65%). TTWO has secured a 364-day bridge facility to back the cash transaction cost. However, the cash acquisition cost is expected to be funded with net proceeds from the proposed new senior unsecured notes, and cash on hand. Moody's also anticipates that there will be a new revolving credit facility that will not be drawn at the transaction close and will remain largely undrawn thereafter. The acquisition is expected to close in the second calendar quarter in 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured ratings reflect TTWO's leading market position in the video game publishing industry driven by its popular franchises across console, PC, and mobile. The mix of exposure to these platforms is well balanced following the acquisition of Zynga which balances TTWO's console and PC revenues very well. We expect the company's franchises to provide the company with strong recurring revenue and consistent free cash flow generation going forward. The acquisition of Zynga, with its leading position in the mobile games sector, will result in a more diversified company and reduce TTWO's concentration beyond its two top franchises, Grand Theft Auto and NBA2K. It also adds all important scale potential in mobile live services and will provide longer term potential to migrate franchise console and PC games to mobile. Moody's anticipates such benefits to further support growth of profit margins and expansion, which provides incremental support to the rating.

The rating also reflects the fact that TTWO operates in a highly fragmented and competitive industry with relatively low barriers to entry in mobile games, while PC/console have higher barriers to entry. However, the company is positioned well as the fourth largest video game publisher in terms of revenues, and the second largest in terms of independent pure play video game publishers assuming Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed. The company has a valuable portfolio of both licensed and owned franchise brands, some of which have a large and loyal player base, record unit sales and recurring revenues. Although there is intense competition in the sector from both larger and smaller players and other forms of entertainment, we believe that the fundamental health of the industry is strong with a growing global gaming community, steadily increasing engagement, and one of the lowest cost per hour of all forms of in and out of home entertainment. Take-Two has a diverse portfolio which consists of owned and licensed IP. The digital transformation of the business along with strong established relationship with the player community, should provide a framework for steady demand and continued top-line growth over the near to intermediate term.

TTWO's credit rating is also impacted by management's historical conservative posture towards debt and large cash balances. Its financial policies are conservative including low sustained gross leverage, and strong cash liquidity, all of which result in strong financial flexibility for opportunistic investment and tuck in acquisitions after Zynga is integrated. Moody's anticipate the combined company will benefit from both near-term moderate cost synergies and a meaningful level of medium-term revenue synergy opportunities.

Moody's expects the company to settle into strong credit metrics within 12 to 24 months after the Zynga acquisition closing. The rating anticipates the company will grow revenue and ebitda, and reduce debt and lower gross leverage to 1.5x or less by fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. We project full year free cash flow to range between $1.5 and $2.0 billion per year, sustained debt (including Moody's standard adjustments) of around $2.1 billion, and cash and marketable securities that well exceeds adjusted debt. The ratings assume that the company will pay off around $1.0 billion of debt by March 2024, have full availability under a revolving credit facility as a source of additional liquidity in addition to cash on hand, and may access the debt market for future moderate sized investments/acquisitions without jeopardizing its credit rating. The company does not pay dividends, and Moody's anticipates that it will avoid share repurchases until after the Zynga acquisition is fully integrated and debt is reduced to sustained target levels.

There were no material environmental considerations in the analysis of Take-Two's credit profile. Exposure to social risks for video game publishers is low and largely stems from cyber security risks from gamers stealing other players identities and cheating, both of which could cause reputational harm if the company does not invest significantly to eliminate such behavior. The company also is benefiting from social and demographic trends with growing populations of young people engaging at the expense of physical sports and other entertainment activities. Take-Two's governance risk is low, underscored by conservative financial policies of the management team and board of directors. The company has a history of operating without long-term debt, supported by robust liquidity and strong cash flow generation, and conservative balance sheet management. The company does not pay dividends, but uses share repurchases to return cash to equity holders. Moody's believes that this provides management with more flexibility should performance unexpectedly weaken or if they wished to make a material acquisition.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Take-Two will continue to defend its leading market position and drive audience engagement by investing in game development and creation of brands with market appeal. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to have strong operating performance and management will remain committed to sustaining low leverage level relative to the current Baa2 rating. Additionally, Moody's expects the company will further diversify its portfolio and reduce reliance on NBA and Grand Theft Auto, which account for a material percentage of its revenue. Moody's also expects the company will maintain excellent liquidity and it will continue to balance the interests of creditors with shareholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Take-Two's ratings if the company continues to increase its gaming franchise portfolio diversity, scale, and margins, or adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained comfortably under 1.25x (incorporating Moody's standard adjustments), while maintaining strong cash balances and cash flow generation. Upward pressure on the company's ratings would also depend upon management's commitment to sustain its strong credit metrics and profile consistent with the higher rating. The company's ratings could be downgraded if competitive pressures cause operational setbacks, user engagement levels decline, or there is loss of major licensed IP or significant increases in licensing fees which correspond to deterioration in profitability and cash flow generation. The rating could also be lowered if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained at or above 1.75x, or if liquidity tightens considerably.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., with its headquarters in New York, NY, is a leading global interactive entertainment software company. Take-Two develops, publishes, and markets interactive software games, that are designed for consoles, personal computers, mobile phones and tablets. GAAP Net Revenue for fiscal 2021 was roughly $3.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

