Moody's assigns Tractor Supply a Baa1 Issuer Rating

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa1 issuer rating to the Tractor Supply Company ("TSCO" or "Tractor Supply"). The rating outlook is stable. This is a first time rating for Tractor Supply.

"Tractor Supply has historically delivered consistent sales and operating income growth under various economic conditions while maintaining a conservative financial strategy", said Senior Credit Officer, Christina Boni. "The company is expected to continue to benefit from the growing popularity of a more rural lifestyle and an increased focus on DIY home and land maintenance as well as healthy pet adoption trends which have accelerated during the pandemic", Boni added.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Tractor Supply Company

.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tractor Supply Company

....Outlook Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tractor Supply's Baa1 issuer rating reflects governance considerations which include its conservative financial strategy with debt/EBITDA being maintained historically around 2.0x and its curtailment of share repurchases at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Tractor Supply has a leading market position as the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States and has grown primarily organically to approximately 2,061 retail stores (1,881 Tractor Supply and 180 Petsense stores) with national footprint with stores in 49 states. Tractor Supply has a track record of consistent operating performance through varied economic conditions and a broad product portfolio which facilities trip consolidation for its customers.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of Tractor Supply from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Tractor Supply's liquidity is viewed as excellent. Moody's believes the company's internal cash generation and existing cash balances will be ample to fund the company's cash needs over the following twelve months. As a public company, Tractor Supply has targeted a dividend payout target ratio of approximately 30% which we expect to continue. We would anticipate any future share repurchases would be funded only from excess cash and not debt financed.

The stable outlook reflects the company's ability to consistently grow sales and operating income historically despite variability in economic conditions given the non-discretionary nature of many of its products. Although Moody's expects Tractor Supply's sales trends to normalize as the US recovers from the pandemic, new customers retained and initiatives to integrate its digital platform and increase store productivity should support its operating performance. The outlook also reflects the company's commitment to a conservative financial strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Tractor Supply continues to consistently improve its sales and operating performance while maintaining excellent liquidity. Increased scale and continued geographic diversification would be also be important. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 2.0x, and RCF to net debt was sustained above 40%.

Ratings could be downgraded in the event that sales and operating performance came under consistent pressure. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA sustained above 2.75x times or EBIT to interest expense was sustained below 6.0x. The adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy could also pressure ratings.

Tractor Supply Company, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. As of June 27, 2020, the company operated 2,061 retail stores in 49 states (1,881 Tractor Supply and Del's retail stores and 180 Petsense retail stores). LTM revenues for the period ending June 27, 2020 were $9.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christina Boni

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

