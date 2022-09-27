Moody's assigns UMB Financial Corporation A3 subordinate debt rating and shelf ratings

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an A3 subordinate debt rating and provisional ratings to UMB Financial Corporation's shelf registration. The shelf was rated (P)A3 for senior unsecured debt, (P)A3 for subordinate debt, (P)Baa1 for cumulative preferred stock and (P)Baa2 for non-cumulative preferred stock.

Assignments:

..Issuer: UMB Financial Corporation

....Pref. Stock Cumulative Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)A3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned subordinate debt rating and shelf ratings reflect Moody's application of its advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Because of the comparative thinness of debt in the company's consolidated liability structure, Moody's assesses the possible loss severity in all of its debt classes to be potentially high.

UMB Bank, N.A., the bank subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation (together "UMB"), has an a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), reflecting the strength of its regional banking business model that results in a resilient profitability profile supported by high levels of fee income, good core funding and ample balance sheet liquidity. It also takes into consideration the benefits to creditors from its diversified loan portfolio primarily made up of commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and the bank's strong historical asset quality performance. Coupled with long management tenure, these attributes somewhat mitigate the credit challenges associated with the bank's high loan growth in recent years, which can mask weakness in underwriting and result in unseasoned credit risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the relatively high ratings level compared to peers, a rating upgrade is unlikely absent a sustained improvement in capitalization, loan growth more in line with nominal GDP, and a limited appetite for M&A.

UMB's ratings could be downgraded if the company's asset quality performance deteriorates or if the bank exhibits an increased asset risk appetite evidenced by the building of loan concentrations or aggressive loan growth in new loan segments. The ratings could also be downgraded if UMB's liquidity or capitalization weakens beyond Moody's expectations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Megan Fox

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

