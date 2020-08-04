Moody's assigns UND A1 & Aa2 ENH to Spencerville Local School District, OH's GO bonds

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A1 underlying rating and a Aa2 enhanced rating to Spencerville Local School District, OH's $4 million Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (General Obligation) (Unlimited Taxes). Moody's maintains an A1 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Post sale, the district will have $4.6 million in GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying GOULT rating is A1 because of the district's modestly sized agricultural tax base in northwestern Ohio (Aa1 stable) with a stable financial profile characterized by strong reserves and prudent budgetary management. The debt burden is modest, though there is long term pressure related to the two underfunded cost sharing pension plans in which it participates.

The Aa2 enhanced rating on the Series 2020 bonds reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which has a programmatic rating that is one notch below the State of Ohio's Aa1 GO rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2020 interceptable aid for Spencerville Local School District provides 10x coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. The Huntington National Bank (A3 stable) in Columbus, OH will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Spencerville Local School District because of its ample reserve levels. Property taxes comprise most revenue for the district and the bulk of payments have already been received for fiscal 2020. Although the state of Ohio has cut funding to school districts, these are minimal relative to the district's budget. The situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material expansion of the district's tax base

- Moderation of the district's pension burden

- Upward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material declines in fund balance and liquidity

- Substantial increase of the district's debt or pension burden

- Downward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series 2020 and outstanding GOULT bonds are secured by its pledge and authority to levy a dedicated, voter-approved property tax, unlimited as to both rate and amount, to pay debt service. The bonds are further secured by interceptable aid from the State of Ohio through the OSDCEP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2012.

PROFILE

Spencerville Local School District is located primarily in Allen (Aa3) and portions of Auglaize and Van Wert (A1) counties in northwest Ohio, approximately 17 miles southwest of Lima (A1). The district operates an elementary, middle, and high school in a shared facility, providing pre-K through twelfth grade education to approximately 1,000 students, as of the 2020 academic year. The population totals about 5,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

