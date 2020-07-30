Moody's assigns UND A1 & ENH Aa1 to Walled Lake Consolidated School District, MI's GO Bonds

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an underlying A1 rating and an enhanced Aa1 rating to Walled Lake Consolidated School District, MI's $150 million 2020 School Building and Site Bonds (Unlimited Tax General Obligation). Moody's maintains an underlying A1 rating on the district's outstanding General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the district will have about $292 million in outstanding GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying A1 GOULT rating reflects the district's large tax base with above average resident income levels, limited reserves, declining enrollment trend, growing though moderate debt burden and above average pension burden.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program's (SBQLP). The Aa1 programmatic rating mirrors the State of Michigan's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Michigan. Under the program, the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. Fundamental to the Aa1 rating are the program's sound mechanics to ensure timely payments, which include a provision for independent third-party notification to the state in the event of debt service insufficiency, and the strength of the state's general obligations.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to underlying ratings of local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained increases to fund balance

- Reduced debt and pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further narrowing of reserves or liquidity

- Increased pension burden, or higher than anticipated increase in district's debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's pledge and authorization to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

The district's GOULT bonds are additionally secured by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), which is the basis for the enhanced rating. The bonds were authorized by voters in a qualified election and state's Department of Treasury is expected to grant final qualification upon the sale of the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020 bonds are the second series of bonds under the district's $316 million voter authorization. Proceeds will finance a new elementary school, a new early childhood center, an addition to the Western High School building, athletic team rooms, various additions and remodeling of existing facilities, technology infrastructure improvements and the purchase of school buses. Following this issuance, the district will have about $64 million remaining under from the $316 million authorization.

PROFILE

Walled Lake Consolidated School District is located in western Oakland County and encompasses 55 square miles. The district serves several communities including all of the City of Walled Lake and portions of the Cities of Farmington Hills (Aa1), Novi (Aa1), Orchard Lake Village and Wixom (Aa2) and the Townships of Commerce Charter (Aaa), West Bloomfield and White Lake and the Village of Wolverine Lake. The district's population exceeds 100,000 residents and current enrollment totals approximately 13,400 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

