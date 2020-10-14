Moody's assigns UND A1 & ENH Aa2 to Green Local School District (Wayne County), OH's GO bonds

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Green Local School District (Wayne County), OH's $6.5 million Classroom Facilities and School Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). We maintain the A1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Post-issuance the district will have $10.3 million in outstanding GOULT debt rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 underlying rating reflects the district's modestly sized tax base in north central Ohio (Aa1 stable) with a stable financial profile and ample operating reserves. The debt burden is moderate and the pension burden is elevated as related to the district's two underfunded cost sharing pension plans.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) GO rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2020 interceptable aid for the district provides for 7.6x coverage of maximum annual debt service on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. Huntington National Bank (A3 stable) will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. Although the state of Ohio has cut funding to school districts, the Green Local School District has received an almost equal amount in CARES Act funding. Property taxes are the second largest revenue source for the district and payments have largely been as budgeted to date. The situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderated debt and pension burdens

- Substantial expansion of the tax base and growth in resident income

- Upward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

- Strengthening of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program mechanics (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in fund balance or liquidity

- Increase in the district's debt or pension burdens

- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced)

- Downgrade in the State of Ohio's GO rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by interceptable aid under the OSDCEP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding Classroom Facilities and School Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2014.

PROFILE

Green Local School District is located in Wayne County in north central Ohio, approximately 30 miles southwest of Akron (Aa3 stable). The district provides K-12 education for 1,071 students in a community of about 6,721 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

