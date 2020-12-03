Moody's assigns UND Aa2 & EHN Aa2 to Minneapolis Special School District 1, MN's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns underlying Aa2 and enhanced Aa2 ratings to Minneapolis Special School District No. 1, MN's $52 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2020B and $30 million General Obligation Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2020C. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, a Aa2 rating on the outstanding Full Term Certificates of Participation (COPs) and a Aa3 rating on the outstanding annual appropriation COPs. Following the sale, the district will have about $612 million of GOULT debt, $199 million of Full-Term COPs, and $26 million of annual appropriation COPs outstanding. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT rating reflects the district's diverse regional economy and a financial profile that has improved in recent years. These credit strengths are balanced against an operating reserve position that remains relatively narrow for the rating category and above-average leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens. The district's financial reserves will likely remain adequate but are expected to weaken during the current year because of negative enrollment variances. The current budget included an enrollment decline of about 800 students though actual enrollment came in about 1,300 students lower than the prior fiscal year. The district has received about $31 million in state and federal funding related to the pandemic. The additional funding will help offset some of the negative variances though management notes that the larger than expected enrollment decline coupled with the expenditure increases associated with the current operating environment could result in a decline in general fund reserves of up to $23 million. Favorably, district's estimates reflect a more than $30 million increase in general fund reserves during the prior fiscal year.

Minnesota's school reopening guidance for the 2021 academic year provides recommendations for the type of reopening (completely distance learning, various hybrid models and completely in-person learning) based on the COVID case rate by county. Based on this guidance, the district is currently operating under a distance learning model for all grades.

The outstanding Full Term COPs are rated the same as the GOULT because lease payments are secured by a dedicated levy and are not subject to annual appropriation. The outstanding annual appropriation COPs are notched once from the district's underlying GOULT rating because of the risk of annual appropriation and the more essential nature of the asset, district headquarters.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's reserve position that has improved in recent years following a long period of structural imbalance. A combination of expenditure reductions and increased revenue drove positive operations in fiscal 2020, which will provide a degree of stability in the current operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained growth in reserves

- Moderation of debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the tax base or socioeconomic profile

- Return to sustained operational imbalance or narrowing of reserves

- Increased leverage related to long-term debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation (GO) bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The Full-Term COPs are secured by the district's pledge to make lease payments from a separate, dedicated statutorily authorized lease levy. The obligation of the district to make rental payments on the full-term COPs is absolute and unconditional and it is not subject to annual appropriation.

The GOULT bonds and full-term COPs are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The annual appropriation COPs are secured by district's pledge to make rental payments, subject to annual appropriation. The pledged asset is the district headquarters building, which we deem to be a more essential asset.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020B Bonds will finance various capital improvements and equipment. The Series 2020C Bonds will finance improvements at selected school sites throughout the district.

PROFILE

Minneapolis Special School District No. 1 is conterminous with the City of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) and serves a resident population of more than 410,000. The district owns and operates eight high schools, seven middle schools, 44 elementary and K-8 schools, seven other academic sites, and seven locations for alternative school programs. Enrollment totals about 35,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Benjamin VanMetre

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

