Moody's assigns UND Aa2 & ENH Aa2 to Carlton County, MN's GO bonds

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to Carlton County, MN's $27.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the county will have $53.9 million in GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the county's moderately sized and concentrated tax base with average resident income levels, solid operating history supported by strong revenue raising flexibility, strong reserves, and moderate overall leverage.

The Aa2 enhanced rating on the Series 2022A bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's Credit Enhancement Program for cities and counties. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 GOULT rating and reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its general fund should a city or county be unable to meet debt service requirements. The appropriation mechanism allows for advances from the state's general fund to avert default on a qualified series of bonds for a city or county participating in the program. City or county repayment is either from state aid withholding or from a property tax levy.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Expansion and diversification of the tax base

- Strengthening of the county's resident income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction of the tax base or challenges related to largest taxpayers

- Substantial narrowing of reserves

- Increased leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's outstanding GOULT debt, including the current issuance, is backed by its full faith and credit pledge. Debt service is payable from a designated property tax levy that is unlimited as to rate or amount. The GOULT bonds are additionally secured by statute. The Series 2022A bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's Credit Enhancement Program, which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the county be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The county plans to ask voters to approve a 0.5% sales and use tax, revenues from which would be dedicated to paying a portion of the debt service on the Series 2022A bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance a portion of the cost of construction of a new building consisting of a law enforcement center, judicial center, and jail serving a regional female offender program.

The county received authorization from the state to issue up to $60 million to finance the costs of the project, with the Series 2022A bonds representing the second issuance under that authority. Following the sale, the county will have $22.5 million in authorized debt remaining. The county has requested bonding funds from the state for the remaining cost of the project and, pending a decision on the request, does not currently have plans for additional debt.

PROFILE

Carlton County encompasses 875 square miles in northeast Minnesota (Aa1 positive), roughly 120 miles north of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) and 10 miles south of the City of Duluth (Aa2 stable). It provides a full range of municipal services, including public safety, health and human services, public works, culture and recreation, conservation of natural resources, and economic development, to over 36,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financing published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalie Claes

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eric Hoffmann

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

