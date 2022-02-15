Moody's assigns UND Aa2 & ENH Aa2 to St. Paul ISD 625, MN's GO bonds

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating and enhanced Aa2 rating to St. Paul Independent School District 625, MN's $15 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2022A, $21.6 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022B and the $10.1 million General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating, and the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the upcoming sale, the district will have about $291 million of GOULT debt, $260 million in full-term COPs and around $21 million in annual appropriation COPs. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's robust economic base in St. Paul (Aa1 stable) that includes the state capital of Minnesota (Aa1 positive), below average resident income, with healthy wealth (full value per capita), trend of gradual enrollment declines and a stable financial operations with solid reserves. The rating also reflects the district's above average leverage likely to grow and relatively low fixed costs.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating because of the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

The Aa2 enhanced rating on the GOULT bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received signed copies of the program applications for the Series 2022A Bonds, Series 2022B Bonds and Series 2022C Bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's demonstrated ability to balance operations despite enrollment declines supported by strong management and the expectation that recent voter approved operating levies will support continued financial stability. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from a robust regional economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained growth in reserves

- Moderation of leverage and fixed costs

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of reserves or unfavorable operating results

- Increased fixed costs and leverage

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the MSDCE Program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The GOULT bonds are additionally backed by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A GOULT bonds will finance various capital improvements at school facilities, including infrastructure upgrades, building remodeling and renovations, security improvements, and energy efficiency improvements.

The Series 2022B GOULT bonds will finance various deferred maintenance projects at existing facilities in accordance with the district's 10 year facilities maintenance plan.

The Series 2022C GOULT bonds will refund the district's outstanding General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2014A for interest cost savings. The Series 2014A bonds were originally issued to finance various capital improvements at school facilities and equipping of facilities.

PROFILE

St. Paul ISD 625 is nearly coterminous with the City of St. Paul and is located in Ramsey County (Aaa stable). The district encompasses about 55 square miles and serves a population of more than 300,000 residents. The district has over 3,600 licensed employees and around 2,500 unlicensed employees and provides educational services to over 34,000 students in grades pre-kindergarten through twelve.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Bernhardt

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

