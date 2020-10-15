Moody's assigns UND Aa2/ENH Aa2 to St. Paul ISD 625, MN's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, has assigned an underlying Aa2 rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to St. Paul Independent School District 625, MN's $26.9 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020D and $16 million Taxable General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2020E. We maintain the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the upcoming sale, the district will have $233.2 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying Aa2 GOULT rating reflects the strong economic base that includes the Minnesota (Aa1 stable) state capital of St. Paul (Aa1 stable) and a satisfactory financial profile. The rating also reflects the district's moderate debt burden and above average pension burden.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for St. Paul ISD 625. Despite the pandemic, the district has been generally unaffected. Given coronavirus related expenditure savings and CARES and state relief funding, the district expects to end with balanced operations in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the recently approved new local revenue will allow for investment in new initiatives and maintenance of a solid financial position. Additionally, the outlook reflects the district's strong management team with a demonstrated ability to balance operations during times of enrollment declines. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from a strong regional economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained growth in operating reserves

- Moderation of leverage related to long-term debt, pension and OPEB burdens

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Use of reserves or unfavorable operating results

- Growth in fixed costs or leverage related to long-term debt, pension or OPEB burdens

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the MSDCE Program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020D and Series 2020E bonds, are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The Series 2020D and Series 2020E bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020D bonds will refund the district's outstanding General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2012A, and General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B, for interest cost savings. Proceeds of the Series 2020E bonds will refund the district's outstanding General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2013A for interest cost savings. The Series 2012A, Series 2012B and Series 2013A, were originally issued to finance various capital projects within the district.

PROFILE

St. Paul ISD 625 is nearly coterminous with the City of St. Paul and is in Ramsey County (Aaa stable). The district encompasses about 55 square miles and serves a population of more than 300,000 residents. The district provides educational services to approximately 36,000 students in grades pre-kindergarten through twelve.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Bernhardt

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

