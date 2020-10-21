Moody's assigns UND Aa3 and ENH Aa2 ratings to Tri-City United ISD 2905, MNs GO Bonds and A1 to COPs

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa3 underlying and a Aa2 enhanced ratings to Tri-City United Independent School District (ISD) 2905, MN's $32.2 million Taxable General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B ($10.34 million) and Series 2020C ($21.84 million). We also assign an A1 rating to the district's $720 thousand Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020A. We maintain a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and an A1 rating on the district's outstanding certificates of participation. The district has $46.2 million of rated debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 general obligation rating reflects the district's expanded tax base and strengthened General Fund reserve levels. The coronavirus pandemic has not had a material impact on the district's credit so far. Enrollment is stable and financial performance will likely be steady because of the district's track record of good budget management. While debt is elevated, future debt plans are limited.

The A1 rating on the certificates is notched once off the general obligation rating because of the risk of annual non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the pledged asset (school facilities).

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of healthy fund balance and liquidity

- Significant tax base expansion and diversification

- Moderation of the district's debt and growing pension burden

- Upward movement in the state's GO rating (enhanced)

- Upward movement in the district's GO rating (certificates of participation)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material narrowing of fund balance or liquidity

- Significant growth in the district's debt or pension burden

- Weakening of MSDCE program mechanics (enhanced)

- Downward movement in the state's GO rating (enhanced)

- Downward movement in the district's GO rating (certificates of participation)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the district's general obligation (GO) bonds, including the Series2020B and 2020C bonds, is secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax levy not limited by rate or amount. The bonds are also secured by statute, but there is no lockbox structure. The bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program (MSDCE), which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The certificates of participation, including the Series 2020A bonds, are secured by lease payments, subject to annual appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020B and Series 2020C general obligation bonds will be used to refund the Series 2014A Refunded Bonds and Series 2018A Refunded Bonds to achieve debt service savings.

Proceeds of the 2020A Certificates will be used to current refund the District's certificates of participation, Series 2013B to achieve debt service savings.

PROFILE

The district serves a student population of approximately 1,840 south of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) and St. Paul (Aa1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kimberly Lyons

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Strungis

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

