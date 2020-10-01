Moody's assigns UND Aa3/ENH Aa2 to Burnsville-Eagan-Savage ISD 191, MN's GO bonds

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, has assigned an underlying Aa3 rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Independent School District 191, MN's $11.7 million General Obligation Alternative Facilities Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A. We maintain the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the upcoming sale, the district will have $130.2 million of GOULT debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The underlying Aa3 GOULT rating reflects the district's large tax base, favorably located in the Twin Cities metropolitan area, healthy wealth and income levels and moderate debt burden and fixed costs. The rating also incorporates the district's narrow financial position expected to stabilize in part due to the passage of an increase in the district's voter approved operating levy in 2019. Other challenges include elevated pension liabilities and a high dependence on state aid.
The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage ISD 191. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant growth in the district's financial reserves and/or liquidity
-Moderation of pension liabilities
-Enrollment growth
- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Failure to stabilize reserve levels and/or liquidity
-Substantial contraction of the district's tax base and weakening of its socioeconomic profile
-Growth in the district's debt and pension burdens
- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)
- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020A bonds, are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.
The Series 2020A bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2020A bonds will refund the district's outstanding General Obligation Alternative Facilities Bonds, Series 2011A for interest cost savings.
PROFILE
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Independent School District 191 provides education for 7,737 students in grades kindergarten through twelve. The district, which is located 15 miles south of the City of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable), covers approximately 37 square miles including all of the city of Burnsville (Aaa) and portions of the cities of Savage and Eagan (Aaa).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443.
The principal methodology used in this enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jennifer Bernhardt
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Chicago
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Douglas Goldmacher
Additional Contact
Regional PFG Northeast
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653