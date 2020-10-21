Moody's assigns UND Ba1 & ENH Aa2 to Duluth ISD 709, MN's Full-Term COPs & UND Ba2 to annual appropriation COPs; Outlook remains negative

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns underlying Ba1 and enhanced Aa2 ratings to the Duluth Independent School District 709, MN's $18 million Taxable Full Term Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020A and an underlying Ba2 rating to the district's $5 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains a Ba1 underlying rating on district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, a Ba1 rating on the district's full term certificates of participation (COP), and a Ba2 rating on the district's annual appropriation COPs. Following the sale, the district will have $38 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, $121 million in full term COPs, and $28 million in annual appropriation COPs. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying Ba1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating reflects the long-term history of declining enrollment, which coupled with negative budget variances and the use of reserves for capital projects entirely depleted the district's reserves available for operations by fiscal 2017 and into fiscal 2018. Additional pressures include elevated leverage and fluctuations in cash levels throughout the year that result in periods of very narrow liquidity. These challenges are balanced against a strong tax base that serves as a regional economic center.

The full term COPs are rated the same as the district's underlying GOULT rating due to the lack of annual appropriation risk.

The annual appropriation COPs are rated one notch below the underlying GOULT rating due to the risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the financed projects (school buildings).

The enhanced rating on the Series 2020A COPs reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's expects to receive a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the underlying ratings reflects a very narrow reserve position that exposes the district to near-term pressure should unexpected negative variances occur during fiscal 2021 or fiscal 2022. Although unaudited fiscal 2020 results reflect an improved reserve position, management notes that reserves are expected to decline somewhat in the current year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement to operating reserves and liquidity

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unexpected negative variances during fiscal 2021 or 2022

- Inability to maintain a cash position sufficient to meet expenditures in fiscal 2021

- Failure to rebuild operating reserves and liquidity

- Continued enrollment declines that further pressure operating revenue

- Increased leverage or fixed costs

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the district's pledge to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The full-term COPs do not carry the district's full faith and credit pledge but are secured by a separate, dedicated levy. The obligation of the district to make rental payments is absolute and unconditional and it is not subject to annual appropriation.

The district's GOULT bonds and Full-Term COPs are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The annual appropriation COPs are secured by lease payments which are subject to annual appropriation. The pledged assets are school facilities, which we deem to be a more essential asset.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A Full-Term COPs will advance refund for anticipated interest cost savings the district's Full-Term Certificates of Participation, Series 2012A. Proceeds from the 2012A refunded COPs were originally used to finance various improvements to Myers-Wilkins Elementary (formerly Grant Elementary) and Congdon Park Elementary.

Proceeds of the 2020B annual appropriation COPs will current refund for anticipated interest cost savings the district's Certificates of Participation, Series 2010D and the district's Certificates of Participation, Series 2012B. Proceeds of the 2010D refunded COPs were originally used to finance improvements to district facilities. Proceeds of the 2012B refunded COPs were originally used to finance various improvements to Myers-Wilkins Elementary (formerly Grant Elementary) and Congdon Park Elementary.

PROFILE

Duluth ISD 709 provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to residents of the City of Duluth as well as all or portions of five surrounding townships. The district serves a resident population of approximately 94,000 and has a current enrollment of about 8,600 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Benjamin VanMetre

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

