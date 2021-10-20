Moody's assigns UND Ba1 & ENH Aa2 to Duluth Independent School District 709, MN's GO bonds; outlook positive

NOTE: On October 21, 2021, the press release was corrected as follows: In the fourth paragraph of the REGULATORY DISCLOSURES section, the hyperlink was changed to http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235. Revised release follows.

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned underlying Ba1 and enhanced Aa2 ratings to Duluth Independent School District 709, MN's $10 million Taxable General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2021D. Moody's maintains the district's Ba1 issuer rating, Ba1 rating on general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, Ba1 rating on full term certificates of participation (COP) and Ba2 rating on annual appropriation COPs. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have $228 million in debt outstanding. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 issuer rating reflects the district's history of volatile financial operations that led to an extended period of chronically narrow reserves. The financial profile is improving though reserves remain somewhat limited. The rating also incorporates the district's strong tax base that serves as a regional economic center, a long-term trend of declining enrollment that will remain a credit challenge and the district's above average leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens. The coronavirus pandemic drove a larger than usual enrollment decline during fiscal 2021 though management notes that a combination of lower than budgeted expenditures and a substantial infusion of state and federal funding related to the pandemic was more than sufficient to offset the negative variance and drove an increase in general fund reserves. The district does not expect any material changes in reserves during fiscal 2022 because enrollment is beginning to rebound and federal funding will continue supporting operations. The district is slated to receive $31 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, about $13 million of which will help fund operations during the current fiscal year.

The Ba1 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Ba1 issuer rating because of the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

The enhanced rating on the Series 2021D GOULT bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a positive outlook, reflecting the positive outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's expects to receive a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the district's improving financial position. If the district can sustain its recent progress, the rating is likely to move upward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Established track record of stable financial performance

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to maintain a stable financial profile

- Substantial enrollment declines that further pressure operating revenue

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are supported by the district's pledge to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The GOULT Bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The full-term COPs do not carry the district's full faith and credit pledge but are supported by a separate, dedicated levy. The obligation of the district to make rental payments is absolute and unconditional and it is not subject to annual appropriation.

The annual appropriation COPs are supported by lease payments which are subject to annual appropriation. The pledged assets are school facilities, which we deem to be a more essential asset.

The district's GOULT bonds and Full-Term COPs are additionally supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance several deferred maintenance projects across the district.

PROFILE

Duluth ISD 709 is located along the Lake Superior shoreline about 150 miles north of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area and has a population of about 94,000 residents. The district provides prekindergarten through twelfth grade education to residents of the City of Duluth as well as all or portions of five surrounding townships. Duluth ISD 709 operates nine elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools with a current enrollment of about 8,300 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

