Moody's assigns VMIG 1 rating to NYS HFA's Affordable Housing Rev. Bonds, 2022 Series G-3 (Sustainability Bonds)

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the rating of VMIG 1 to the New York State Housing Finance Agency's (the "Agency" or "NYS HFA") Affordable Housing Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series G-3 (Sustainability Bonds) (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the Agency's General Resolution adopted on August 2007 (the "Resolution"). Moody's also maintains a Aa2 rating on all outstanding parity debt issued under the Resolution.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The VMIG 1 rating is based on the long-term rating on the parity bonds under the Resolution, the short term counterparty risk assessment of Bank of America, N.A. ("BofA" or the "Bank"), the liquidity facility provider, and the Bank's obligation under the standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) to purchase the Bonds upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

RATING OUTLOOK

N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the Bank, the Resolution's long-term rating, or both.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special revenue obligations of the Agency, payable solely from and secured by the assets pledged under the Resolution. This includes revenues, funds and accounts, and program assets that mainly consist of mortgage loans and any payments received under credit enhancement facilities. The Resolution provides security for all parity obligations issued under it. The Agency retains a level of flexibility in financing loans with credit enhancement of varying types and credit quality.

The Resolution and Supplemental Resolutions provide that bonds may be purchased in lieu of redemption by or at the direction of the Agency. In addition, certain bonds, upon default of the related Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae credit enhanced loan, may be subject to mandatory tender for purchase to become "Freddie Mac Pledged Bonds" or "Fannie Mae Pledged Bonds." The rating on the bonds does not apply to any such purchased or tendered bonds while the bonds remain in such status.

Variable Rate:

The Bank has Moody's counterparty risk assessments of Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr). The VMIG 1 rating reflects the SBPA, which expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the respective SBPA, (ii) conversion of the respective bonds to a mode other than daily or weekly, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each May and November. The Agency may elect to change the interest rate mode, on the Bonds, from the current rate mode to a daily, monthly, quarterly, semiannual or flexible, fixed or index rate mode. Upon any such mode change, the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender.

Additionally, the SBPA provides for purchase by the applicable liquidity provider of bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate its SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any applicable bond (including bonds purchased by the Bank), or debt on parity with the bonds, is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, bond resolutions, series resolutions, the bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Agency contests or repudiates such provisions, (4) the Agency fails to pay a final non-appealable judgment in an amount in excess of $10,000,000 within 60 days of when such judgment was rendered, or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of applicable bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

PROFILE

The Agency was created as a public benefit corporation in 1960 to finance low and moderate income housing. The Affordable Housing Revenue Bonds Resolution, adopted on August 22, 2007, is the Agency's active parity resolution with about $4.45 billion of mortgage loans backing about $5.7 billion of bonds outstanding, as April 30, 2022. The Resolution permits the issuance of additional bonds secured equally and ratably by the pledged assets. The Agency anticipates that it will issue additional bonds under the Resolution in the future, primarily for the purpose of financing rental housing developments for persons of low and moderate income in the State of New York, in furtherance of the Agency's mission. The Resolution also permits the issuance of subordinate obligations, but none have been issued to date.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Omar Ouzidane

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

