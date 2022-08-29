Moody's assigns VMIG 1 rating to SONYMA's Homeowner Mort. Rev. Bonds (Social Bonds) Series 247 (Non-AMT)

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned the rating of VMIG 1 to State of New York Mortgage Agency's (the "Agency" or "SONYMA") proposed $79,035,000 Homeowner Mortgage Revenue Bonds (Social Bonds) Series 247 (Non-AMT) (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the Agency's Homeowner Mortgage Revenue Bonds (HMRB) General Resolution, adopted on September 10, 1987, as amended, restated and supplemented.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The VMIG 1 short term rating is based on Moody's Aa1 long-term rating on the parity bonds under the HMRB program as well as the counterparty risk assessment of the standby bond purchase agreement provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") and the Bank's obligation under the standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the long term rating of the HMRB program or downgrade of the SBPA counterparty's risk assessment.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are obligations of the Agency secured and payable from unused bonds proceeds, mortgage loan payments and prepayments, and other moneys pledged under the Resolution, including the Debt Service Reserve Fund and the Loan Loss Fund equal to 3% and 1% of the combined outstanding mortgage loans and acquisition fund, respectively. As of April 30, 2022, the respective amortized values of these reserves were approximately $83 million and $27 million. The Agency has no taxing power.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each April and October. The Agency may elect to change the interest rate mode from the current rate mode to a different period, on either series of bonds, in which interest is determined on a daily, monthly, quarterly, semiannual or flexible, fixed or index rate basis. Upon any such mode change, the applicable bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The VMIG 1 rating reflects the SBPA and expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

The SBPA provides for purchase by the liquidity provider of bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the liquidity provider can terminate its respective SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the liquidity provider) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, bond resolutions, series certificate, the bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the Liquidity Provider provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of applicable bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

PROFILE

The Homeowner Mortgage Revenue Bonds program was established in 1987 in furtherance of the Agency's core mission of providing and promoting affordable housing for low-to moderate income persons in the State of New York. The Agency accomplishes this mission by issuing tax exempt and taxable bonds to provide low-interest fixed rate mortgages, closing cost and down payment assistance to eligible home buyers, including first-time home buyers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

