Moody's assigns VMIG 1 to Emory University's (GA) Series 2022C-2 and Series 2022D-2

New York, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned VMIG 1 short term ratings to Emory University's (GA) approximately $68 million Emory University Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C-2 (Daily Rate Bonds) and approximately $111 million Emory University Revenue Bonds, Federally Taxable Series 2022D-2 (Weekly Rate Bonds) in connection with the issuance of separate standby bond purchase agreements (SBPAs) to be provided by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) effective August 11, 2022. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating for Emory University as well as a long term Aa2 rating for these bonds and parity debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of the short-term VMIG 1 ratings on the Series 2022 C-2 and 2022 D-2 bonds is based on the credit quality of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as provider of liquidity support in the form of the SBPAs for the Series 2022 C-2 and Series 2022 D-2, and, Moody's assessment of the limited likelihood of an early termination of the SBPAs without a mandatory tender. Moody's short-term counterparty risk assessment of RBC is P-1(cr). Events that could cause the SBPAs to terminate without a mandatory purchase of the bonds are directly related to Emory's long-term credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of RBC

- Multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Liquidity Support for Tenders

RBC's obligations under the SBPAs may be automatically terminated or suspended upon:

- default by Emory on the payment of principal or interest on the bonds or any debt senior to or on parity with the bonds; - one or more monetary judgment equal to or in excess of $25 million against Emory remains unpaid or otherwise unsatisfied for a period of 60 days. - the bankruptcy or insolvency of Emory; - any provision of the SBPAs, Indenture, Bonds or Loan Agreement relating to the payment of principal of and interest on the bonds or the security for the bonds, shall for any reason cease to be valid and binding on Emory; or validity or enforceability of any provisions relating to the payment of principal of and interest on the bonds or the security for the bonds, shall be contested by Emory; or any governmental authority having appropriate jurisdiction over Emory shall make ruling or enter a judgment or decree which contests the validity or enforceability of any material provision of the SBPAs, Indenture, Bonds or Loan Agreement relating to the payment of principal of and interest on the bonds or the security for the bonds; or Emory denies or contests its obligation under the SBPAs, Indenture, Bonds, Loan Agreement or Purchased Bonds. - Emory or any other governmental authority having jurisdiction over Emory imposes a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable extraordinary restriction on repayment of the principal of or interest on any parity debt, bonds or all debt of Emory; - each rating agency rating the Bonds downgrades its long-term unenhanced rating assigned to Emory's indebtedness below investment grade or withdraws or suspends such rating, in each case, for a credit-related reason

The Series 2022 C-2 bonds will be issued in a daily mode while the Series 2022 D-2 bonds will be issued in the weekly mode. The Indenture permits conversion of the bonds, in whole by series, to daily, two-day, weekly, index, short-term, term, or fixed rate modes. Bonds so converted will be subject to mandatory tender upon conversion. Each SBPA supports bonds in the daily and weekly rate modes only. Moody's current short-term ratings apply while the bonds are in the daily or weekly rate modes only. Bonds in the daily and weekly rate modes pay interest on the first business day of each month.

Bondholders may, at their option, tender bonds (i) during the daily rate mode on any business day with notice to the trustee and remarketing agent by 10:00 a.m., New York City time; (ii) during the weekly rate mode on any business day with at least seven days prior notice to the trustee and remarketing agent.

The bonds are subject to mandatory tender on: (i) each interest rate mode conversion date; (ii) each substitution date; (iii) the fifth day next preceding the expiration date of the applicable SBPA; (iv) the third business day following trustee's receipt of notice from RBC that an event of default under the applicable SBPA has occurred and directing a mandatory tender of the bonds ; and (v) the fifth day next preceding the date on which RBC's obligation to purchase the eligible bonds is voluntarily terminated by Emory.

Each SBPA is sized for the full principal amount of the bonds plus 34 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the bonds. Each SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient. Draws made on the SBPAs received at or prior to 11:30 a.m., New York City time, will be honored by 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. Draws will be reinstated upon reimbursement of such drawings.

The commitment under each SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) August 10, 2027, the scheduled expiration date; (ii) the date on which no eligible bonds are outstanding; (iii) the date on which RBC's commitment under each SBPA terminates (8th day following trustee's receipt of notice of event of default under the applicable SBPA); (iv) the business day following the date of conversion of all bonds to a mode other than daily or weekly; (v) the business day following substitution of the applicable SBPA and (v) the date on which the available commitment under the SBPAs is voluntarily terminated by Emory.

PROFILE

Emory University is a large private comprehensive research university located in Atlanta, Georgia with 15,061 full-time equivalent (FTE) students in fall 2021. The university includes Woodruff Health Sciences Center, with Emory's schools of medicine, nursing and public health with Emory Healthcare, its system of healthcare operations. For fiscal 2021, Emory recorded $7.5 billion in consolidated operating revenue, including $5.1 billion of patient care revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

