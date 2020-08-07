Moody's assigns VMIG 1 to Indiana Housing and Community Development Auth. Single Family Mort. Rev. Bonds, 2017 B3 and 2017 C3

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned VMIG 1 ratings to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (the "Authority" or "IHCDA ") Single Family Mortage Revenue Bonds, 2017 Series B3 (e-PRO Daily Mode) and 2017 Series C3 (Non-AMT/Non-ACE/e-PRO Daily Mode) (collectively the "Bonds").

The current long term ratings assigned to each series of Bonds is Aaa. Moody's maintains the Aaa ratings on all of the Authority's outstanding Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Each VMIG 1 rating is based on each applicable standby bond purchase agreement ("SBPA") provided by TD Bank, N.A. ("TD Bank" or the "Bank"). Each series of Bonds will be supported by a SBPA. Each such conversion is scheduled to take effect on August 28, 2020.

Each VMIG 1 rating reflects the applicable SBPA provided by the Bank which has a counterparty risk assessment of (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) and expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered mode or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Authority. However, the situation surrounding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Authority changes, we will update the rating at that time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the short term counterparty risk assessment of the Bank and/or of the bond program's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Variable Rate

Each series of Bonds will bear interest at the daily rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day each January and July. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode from the daily rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

Each applicable SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the applicable SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, the Indenture, or the Bonds, cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Agency as determined by a court or governmental agency having appropriate jurisdiction in a final non-appealable judgment; (4) a final non-appealable judgment in excess of $5,000,000 rendered against the Agency remains unpaid or unsatisfied for a period of 60 days; or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

PROFILE

The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority was created in 1978 by an act of the Indiana Legislature (the Act). IHCDA has been given numerous powers under the Act, including the power to enter into contracts and agreements, acquire, hold and convey property and issue notes and bonds, for the purpose of financing residential housing for persons and families of low and moderate incomes.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

