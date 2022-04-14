Moody's assigns a Aa2 rating to Westminster SD, CA's Election of 2016, Series D GOULT bonds

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Westminster School District, CA's $15.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2016, Series D. Moody's maintains a Aa3 issuer rating, Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and an A1 rating on the district's outstanding certificates of participation (COP). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance the district will have $156 million in total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's large, growing southern California economy and satisfactory resident wealth and income levels. The rating additional reflects the district's strong financial position with fiscal 2021 marking the 8th year of consecutive general fund surpluses. Similar to many California school districts, declining enrollment and will pressure near term budgets. However, we expect that the district will contain costs through its prudent fiscal practices and mitigate enrollment loss with expenditure reductions. The rating further incorporated the district's overall leverage is elevated, and pension obligations, in common with other California school districts, which will remain a financial pressure.

The Aa2 rating on the district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The A1 COP rating is one notch lower than the Aa3 issuer rating. For a California school district, Moody's typically applies a one-notch distinction between an issuer rating and the rating on lease-backed debt secured by a "more essential" asset. The one-notch distinction reflects the weaker legal structure of a standard abatement lease, despite the more essential nature of the asset.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Sustained increases in reserves and liquidity

Significant reduction in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Substantial weakening of reserves and liquidity

Further enrollment declines that pressure financial performanceSignificant increase in total leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series D GOULT bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within district's boundaries. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Orange County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series D GOULT bonds will be used to finance modernization projects approved by voters under the 2016 election. Following the issuance, the district will have $14.0 million remaining GO bond authorization.

PROFILE

Westminster School District is located in Orange County (Aa1 stable) and serves the cities of Garden Grove, Huntington Beach (Aa1), Midway City and Westminster. The district currently operates 13 elementary schools, three middle schools, one child development school and a special programs center, with an enrollment of approximately 8,203 students in fiscal 2022.

