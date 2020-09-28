Moody's assigns a Aa2 to Beaumont, TX's GOLT bonds

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to the City of Beaumont, Texas' $27.9 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $81.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B. We maintained the Aa2 issuer and Aa2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings on outstanding parity obligations. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects the city's sizable tax base, inclusive of consideration for significant industrial development in the city's extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) excluded from its assessed valuation, and stable financial operations supported by healthy reserves and liquidity. The rating further considers below average resident income levels, economic concentration in the petrochemical industry, and above average debt and pension burden.
The Aa2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating is the same as the Moody's internal assessment of the issuer's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps, lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory tax cap.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Beaumont, due in large part to a currently-healthy reserve position. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Beaumont changes, we will update our opinion at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's financial profile will remain healthy given its formal fund balance policy to maintain 20% of annual expenditures in reserve and ongoing industrial expansion in the ETJ that will produce steadily improving revenues.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant economic expansion and diversification
- Moderation of debt and pension burdens
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant economic contractions and/or loss of major taxpayer
- Substantial deterioration of reserve position
- Further leveraging of tax base absent corresponding growth
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds constitute direct obligations of the city payable from a continuing annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the boundaries.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the series 2020A and series 2020B bonds will be used to refunding outstanding series of debt for net present value savings.
PROFILE
The City of Beaumont is located in Jefferson County (Aa2). The city has one of the world's largest refining and petrochemical complexes, and Beaumont ranks as the fifth largest Texas port in total ship tonnage handled. The city is located approximately 35 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico on the banks of the Neches River, and estimated population is just shy of 120,000.
