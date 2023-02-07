Moody's assigns a Aaa issuer rating to Galveston County, TX; confirms Aaa general obligation ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to Galveston County, TX. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the Aaa ratings on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has roughly $174.3 million in general obligation debt outstanding. The rating under review outlook has been revised to stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's sound fiscal management that has led to robust reserve levels, which are key mitigants to the county's elevated exposure to environmental risks given its location along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. The rating also incorporates the county's solid economic growth despite income indices falling below similarly rated peers. The county's slightly elevated leverage and fixed cost profiles remain manageable in comparison to its growing operating revenues.

Galveston County continues to economically benefit from residential, commercial and industrial growth within its boundaries. Although the county participates in the Houston metropolitan statistical area, where real gross domestic product (GDP) has grown slower than the nation, the county's GDP has positively kept in line with the US benchmark. Resident income is solid at 115% of the US when adjusting for regional price parity. The aforementioned tax base growth has also lead to a strong full value per capita of roughly $167,000.

Government-wide financial operations are sound and reserves are expected to remain strong in comparison to operating revenues over the next few fiscal years due to conservative budgeting and stable revenue streams. The county's available fund balance stood at a strong 48.3% of operating revenues at fiscal year-end 2021, and when including a portion of restricted fund balances that are available for government purposes, available reserves increase to a robust 61% of revenues. In addition, liquidity maintained by the county remains very strong. At fiscal year-end 2021, liquidity equaled 110.2% of revenues, however, a sizable portion was bond proceeds that will be spent the coming years. Liquidity is expected to settle close to the county's available fund balance level once the bond funded capital projects are completed. Management reports near balanced operations in fiscal 2022 and has budgeted for a small surplus in fiscal 2023 for it its general fund.

Despite plans for additional debt, the county's leverage and fixed costs are expected to remain manageable in comparison to its growing revenue base, but will remain elevated in comparison to similarly rated peers. Moody's adjusted net pension liability accounted for the largest portion of total liabilities at fiscal year-end at roughly 54%, while debt only accounted for 31% of leverage. In total, leverage equated to an elevated 382.3% of operating revenues, which also drove a moderate fixed cost ratio of nearly 17%. Although the county plans to approach voters for debt authorization in the next couple of years, rapid principal amortization of outstanding debt will help the county absorb the additional debt. In addition, the county's Moody's adjusted net pension liability will decline significantly in the coming year since the market based discount rate we use to adjust pension liabilities has meaningfully increased.

The Aaa rating on the general obligation unlimited tax bonds is the same as the county's issuer rating, based on its unlimited property tax pledge dedicated to pay debt service.

The lack of distinction between the county's issuer rating and the Aaa limited tax bonds as well as the limited tax flood control bonds reflects the county's significant available taxing headroom to generate property tax revenue sufficient to pay debt service under each respective limitation. This meaningful ability to raise taxes is an active pledge of taxes levied against the entirety of the county's tax base.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that economic growth in the county will support continued expansion of economic output and taxable assessed valuation. In addition, management's conservative financial practices will lead to continued strong reserves, which substantially mitigate the county's environmental risk from natural disasters given its location along the Gulf of Mexico.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial economic contraction measured by declining real GDP and/or resident income and wealth levels

- Trend of operating deficits leading to lower available reserves and/or liquidity - Significant increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The Unlimited Tax Bonds are direct obligations of the County. Principal of and interest on the Unlimited Tax Bonds is payable from the proceeds of a continuing, direct annual ad valorem property tax levied, without limit as to rate or amount, against all taxable property located within the County.

The Limited Tax Bonds are direct obligations of the County. Principal of and interest on the Limited Tax Bonds is payable from the proceeds of a continuing, direct annual ad valorem property tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, against all taxable property located within the County.

PROFILE

Galveston County is located along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, roughly 50 miles southeast of Houston (Aa3 stable) and within the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area. The City of Galveston (Aa3 stable) is the county seat and League City (Aa1) is the most populous city with an estimated population of more than 100,000 residents. The local economy is supported by oil and gas refining, petrochemical processing, shipping, tourism and recreation, retail, and various services. As of 2020, the county had approximately 337,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

