Moody's assigns a Aaa rating to TVA's $1.0 billion note offering

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today assigned a Aaa rating to Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) $1 billion Global Power Bonds 2020 Series A Due May 15, 2025. TVA's outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the bond offering will be used to pay down short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TVA's Aaa rating is driven by its baseline credit assessment (BCA), a measure of the company's standalone credit risk, of aa1 and incorporates a one-notch uplift to reflect a high probability of extraordinary support from the Government of the United States of America (Aaa stable).

TVA's rating benefits from governing legislation that provides protections from competition and places significant restrictions on TVA's ability to expand outside its defined service territory, the Board's statutory authority to set TVA's electric rates and long-term contractual arrangements with creditworthy counterparties which, among other things, provide TVA with regulatory control over their retail rates and fund transfers. These attributes, combined with TVA's size, scale, and economic importance within the Tennessee Valley, translate into a more predictable and stable financial profile relative to all other public power and investor owned utilities.

Challenges confronting TVA include operating in a reduced electric demand environment and managing its sizable pension liability. TVA's revenues and cash flow in the second half of fiscal year 2020 will be negatively impacted by regional containment measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The extent of the impact has yet to be determined due in part to uncertainty around the duration of containment measures and the broader impact on economic conditions and regional demand for electricity.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

LIQUIDITY

TVA ended March 2020 with approximately $1.875 billion of short-term debt outstanding, up from $895 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase was driven by the repayment of a $1.0 billion note maturity in March 2020 with short-term debt as well as the company's desire to increase its cash position as a precautionary measure due to uncertainty relating to the impact of COVID-19 on business activity. Cash as of March 31, 2020 totaled $835 million compared to $300 million as of December 31, 2019.

A combination of strong cash flow from operating activities and a reduction in capital expenditures relative to historical levels has allowed TVA to reduce leverage by approximately $3.0 billion over the three year period ended September 30, 2019.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that TVA will continue to generate positive free cash flow going forward that will be used for debt reduction, a strategic objective and a credit positive, albeit it not to the degree achieved over the past few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

TVA's Aaa credit rating could be downgraded if there are any changes in law that negatively affect TVA's protected position in its service territory, including if the utility is required to sell its transmission assets. Pressure on the U.S. government's credit rating or a reduction or reconfiguration of federal ties could also place downward pressure on TVA's rating.

PROFILE

TVA is a wholly owned corporate agency and instrumentality of the US. It operates the nation's largest public power system, supplying power to most of the state of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

