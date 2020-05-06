Moody's assigns a Aaa rating to TVA's $1.0 billion note offering

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today assigned a Aaa rating to Tennessee Valley
Authority's (TVA) $1 billion Global Power Bonds 2020 Series A Due
May 15, 2025. TVA's outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the bond offering will be used to pay down short-term
debt and for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
TVA's Aaa rating is driven by its baseline credit assessment (BCA),
a measure of the company's standalone credit risk, of aa1 and incorporates
a one-notch uplift to reflect a high probability of extraordinary
support from the Government of the United States of America (Aaa stable).
TVA's rating benefits from governing legislation that provides protections
from competition and places significant restrictions on TVA's ability
to expand outside its defined service territory, the Board's statutory
authority to set TVA's electric rates and long-term contractual
arrangements with creditworthy counterparties which, among other
things, provide TVA with regulatory control over their retail rates
and fund transfers. These attributes, combined with TVA's
size, scale, and economic importance within the Tennessee
Valley, translate into a more predictable and stable financial profile
relative to all other public power and investor owned utilities.
Challenges confronting TVA include operating in a reduced electric demand
environment and managing its sizable pension liability. TVA's
revenues and cash flow in the second half of fiscal year 2020 will be
negatively impacted by regional containment measures taken to reduce the
spread of COVID-19. The extent of the impact has yet to
be determined due in part to uncertainty around the duration of containment
measures and the broader impact on economic conditions and regional demand
for electricity.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental,
Social & Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of
the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook,
falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
LIQUIDITY
TVA ended March 2020 with approximately $1.875 billion of
short-term debt outstanding, up from $895 million
as of December 31, 2019. The increase was driven by the repayment
of a $1.0 billion note maturity in March 2020 with short-term
debt as well as the company's desire to increase its cash position
as a precautionary measure due to uncertainty relating to the impact of
COVID-19 on business activity. Cash as of March 31,
2020 totaled $835 million compared to $300 million as of
December 31, 2019.
A combination of strong cash flow from operating activities and a reduction
in capital expenditures relative to historical levels has allowed TVA
to reduce leverage by approximately $3.0 billion over the
three year period ended September 30, 2019.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that TVA will continue
to generate positive free cash flow going forward that will be used for
debt reduction, a strategic objective and a credit positive,
albeit it not to the degree achieved over the past few years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
TVA's Aaa credit rating could be downgraded if there are any changes in
law that negatively affect TVA's protected position in its service territory,
including if the utility is required to sell its transmission assets.
Pressure on the U.S. government's credit rating or a reduction
or reconfiguration of federal ties could also place downward pressure
on TVA's rating.
PROFILE
TVA is a wholly owned corporate agency and instrumentality of the US.
It operates the nation's largest public power system, supplying
power to most of the state of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi,
Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
The methodologies used in this rating were Government-Related Issuers
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207,
and US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure
Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
