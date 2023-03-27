Moody's assigns a Aaa rating to TVA's note offering

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Aaa rating to Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) $1,000 million senior unsecured Global Power Bonds 2023 Series A Due March 2028. TVA's outlook is stable. Proceeds from the bond offering will be used to repay short-term debt. TVA's short-term debt balance as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $1.6 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TVA's Aaa rating is driven by its baseline credit assessment (BCA), a measure of the issuer's standalone credit risk, of aa1 and incorporates a one-notch uplift to reflect a high probability of extraordinary support from the Government of United States of America (Aaa stable).

TVA's rating benefits from governing legislation that provides protections from competition and places significant restrictions on TVA's ability to expand outside its defined service territory, the Board's statutory authority to set TVA's electric rates and long-term contractual arrangements with creditworthy counterparties which, among other things, provide TVA with regulatory control over their retail rates and fund transfers. These attributes, combined with TVA's size, scale, and economic importance within the Tennessee Valley, translate into a more predictable and stable financial profile relative to all other public power and investor-owned utilities.

Challenges confronting TVA include an increased near-term capital expenditure program due in large part to the addition of new natural gas-fired generating capacity that will replace capacity from retiring units elsewhere. To that end, in January 2023 TVA announced the decision to retire the two coal-fired units at the Cumberland Fossil Plant and to replace one-unit with a 1,450-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas facility by 2026 at the existing site.

Strong internally generated cash flow combined with normalized capital expenditures resulted in consistent free cash flow generation over the past several years allowing TVA to meaningfully reduce its funded debt to approximately $20.5 billion as of December 31, 2022 from $25.5 billion as of September 30, 2017. Funded debt, however, is expected to modestly trend upward over the next several years to fund capital expenditures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that TVA will continue to generate strong cash flows while maintaining safe and sound operating performance over at least the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

TVA's Aaa credit rating could be downgraded if there are any changes in law that negatively affect TVA's protected position in its service territory. Pressure on the U.S. government's credit rating or a reduction or reconfiguration of federal ties could also place downward pressure on TVA's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

