Moody's assigns a B1 CFR to CSC Holdings, LLC and withdraws all ratings at Cablevision Systems Corporation; outlook is stable

New York, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of
default rating (PDR), and SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity
(SGL) rating to CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings). Moody's
has also withdrawn all ratings, and the stable outlook at Cablevision
Systems Corporation (Cablevision), following the debt repayment
and debt push-down of all outstanding debt issued at Cablevision
Systems Corporation in Q4 2019. Additionally, Moody's
affirmed all instrument ratings at CSC Holdings and Neptune Finco Corp.
CSC Holdings' outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: CSC Holdings, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cablevision Systems Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Stable
..Issuer: CSC Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Neptune Finco Corp.
....Outlook, None
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CSC Holdings, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Neptune Finco Corp.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Cablevision Systems Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated B1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn , previously rated B3 (LGD6)
RATINGS RATIONALE
CSC Holdings' B1 CFR is supported by its large size (near $10
billion in revenue) and somewhat diversified footprint with a strong market
position in its Optimum footprint which has very favorable market dynamics.
This strength is reflected in very high, industry leading operating
metrics including investment grade like EBITDA per homes passed (EPH)
and the Triple Play Equivalent (TPE) ratio. The company has an
upgraded network that produces superior network speeds that helps it compete
with in-market peers and attract and retain residential and commercial
customers, particularly broadband which helps to offset weakness
in video and telephony. Residential broadband's strong revenue
growth (over 10%) and profitability supports high margins in the
broader business (near 43%), and is a significant contributor
to the company's free cash flow (near $1.3 billion).
We expect this strength to continue, supported by network investments.
The company also has very good liquidity. CSC Holdings' B1
CFR is constrained by a less than conservative financial policy that tolerates
high leverage (near 5.6x, Moody's adjusted as of 31
December 2019) and substantial stock buybacks sized near free cash flow.
Additionally, CSC Holdings' video and voice businesses are
declining, driving down the company's market share (the Triple
Play Equivalent ratio).
Moody's currently rates CSC Holdings' senior secured bank debt facilities
Ba3 (LGD3), one notch above the B1 CFR. The secured debt
has a stock pledge and is guaranteed by the operating subsidiaries of
the Company. Bank lenders benefit from junior capital provided
by the senior unsecured bonds at CSC Holdings (which have no guarantee).
We rate the senior unsecured guaranteed notes at CSC Holdings Ba3 (LGD3),
pari pasu with the senior secured creditors with the benefit of the same
guarantee from the restricted subsidiaries (as the credit facility creditors)
and our view that the stock pledge for secured lenders provides no additional
lift/benefit as the equity collateral would likely be worthless in bankruptcy.
Also, Moody's rates CSC Holdings' senior unsecured notes
B3 (LGD5), two notches below the B1 CFR given the subordination
in the company's capital structure. The instrument ratings
reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected
in the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected
family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured
and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular
instruments' ranking in the capital structure. In an actual default
scenario, the instrument level ratings could change based on the
potential outcomes (e.g. bankruptcy versus liquidation)
and a detailed analysis of valuation relative to claim-by-claim
asset coverage and recoveries.
CSC Holdings has very good liquidity, reflected in its SGL-1
liquidity rating. Strength is supported by strong operating cash
flow and covenant-lite loans. The company also benefits
from a favorable maturity profile with no maturities in 2020 and limited
maturities in 2021, with only about 4% of its obligations
or approximately $1 billion coming due.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will generate
more than $10.5 billion in revenues over the next 12-18
months, about $4.4-$4.6 billion
in EBITDA on margins near mid 40% range. We expect free
cash flows to average at least $1.5 billion, after
capital expenditures of up to $1.4 billion (about 13.5%
of revenue). We project leverage (total debt/EBITDA) to fall to
near 5x by 2021, on adjusted debt of approximately $23.6
billion. FCF/debt will rise above 6.5%, and
interest coverage (EBITDA-CAPEX/ interest) will be greater than
2.2x. (Note: values and ratios above are Moody's adjusted).
Our projections also assume the company's market share will be approximately
35%, measured using our Triple-Play-Equivalent
ratio, and EBITDA per homes passed will be above $500.
Key assumptions include a rise in broadband subscribers of approximately
1.5%, and video subscribers losses accelerating to
near 4%. We expect the company to use all available free
cash flow to repurchase stock. Our outlook assumes the company
maintains its very good liquidity profile.
Implications of the coronavirus
The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many
sectors. We expect credit quality will continue to deteriorate,
especially for those companies in vulnerable sectors sensitive to consumer
demand and sentiment. The pandemic has resulted in millions of
people throughout the US relying on their broadband connections to work
from home. Millions of other workers in sectors most exposed to
the shock could face reduced pay or job losses and may be looking to lower
monthly expenses. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable
to these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's will
take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of
the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it
has triggered.
With that said, we believe the cable sector has less exposure than
many others, with the expectation that the demand for voice,
video and data are unlikely to fall. In fact, we expect greater
demand across residential, commercial, governmental,
and mobile carriers. Video viewership and engagement is rising
sharply, with subscribers spending extraordinary time watching TV
for news and entertainment comfort. We also believe cable will
see a significant rise in viewership for entertainment programming,
and movies with a complete shutdown of US cinemas.
This sharp rise in attention to the news and developments related to the
virus, shift in consumption of entertainment / movie content,
as well as the strong interest in the presidential election, will
help offset the negative impact from disruptions in sports programming,
particularly playoffs, finals and tournaments which is most avidly
watched on TV and draws the highest ad rates. We think the shift
in content consumption, with less/limited sports programming but
intense interest in news and entertainment, will be a net benefit
to cable operators.
As a result of the data demands, broadband demand is accelerating
with increased, more evenly distributed usage driven by remote workers,
and a dramatic shift to online commerce and communications. Any
negative implications — disruptions to direct selling, on-premise
installations and service, certain programming (sports and new production
/ content), and operations (component supply chains, construction
/ network upgrades) will likely be only a partial offset.
CSC Holdings' governance presents a moderate risk to the credit
profile. In particular, financial policy is less than conservative,
tolerating moderately high leverage (5.6x, Moody's adjusted,
at the end of the last quarter ended December, and higher in past
years) that is currently slightly above management's target leverage ratio
of between 4.5x-5.0x (reported, net of cash
and collateralized obligations). The company also plans substantial
shareholder distributions that will absorb most free cash flow.
We expect Altice USA to repurchase stock of up to $1.7 billion
(reflected as dividends at the CSC holding level), but not more
than free cash flow.
Moody's would consider an upgrade if:
• Leverage (Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA) was sustained below 5.0x,
and
• Free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) was sustained above 5.0%
An upgrade would also be considered or contingent on larger scale or more
diversified revenue, a stable subscriber base, or more conservative
financial policy.
Moody's would consider a downgrade if:
• Leverage (Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA) is sustained above 6.25x
(Moody's adjusted), or
• Free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 3%
A downgrade could also be considered if the scale of the company declined,
liquidity deteriorated, there was a material and unfavorable change
in operating performance, or the company adopted a more aggressive
financial policy.
Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, CSC Holdings,
LLC passes 8.8 million homes in 21 states, serving approximately
4.9 million residential and business customers and 9.8 million
subscribers. The company is wholly owned by Altice USA, a
public company majority owned and controlled by Patrick Drahi.
Revenue for 2019 was approximately $9.8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
