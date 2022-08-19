Moody's assigns a B1 CFR to REEF Global Midco LLC, Proposed senior secured first lien credit facility at B1; stable outlook

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') assigned a first-time ratings to REEF Global Midco LLC ("REEF", "the Borrower" or "the company") with a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") of B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the issuer's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility that will mature in August 2027 and comprises a: 1) US$450 million senior secured term loan; 2) one, $100 million delayed draw term loan available in two draws, and 3) a US$25 million revolving letter of credit. The proceeds from the new debt financing will be used to repay the company's existing US$375 million credit facility as well as for other general corporate uses, including growth capital expenditures and fees. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to remain profitable, generating stable and growing cash flows in addition to deleveraging its balance sheet on a debt to EBITDA basis.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: REEF Global Midco LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Letter of Credit, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: REEF Global Midco LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

REEF's CFR incorporates the company's position as one the leading parking facility operators in North America. Benefiting from its geographic diversification and broad spectrum of end-users as margins of safety, REEF's operations have been rapidly recovering since the loosening of government-mandated mobility restrictions and temporary business closures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Supported by its heavier weight towards management contracts, which are less impacted by transient volume parking, the company's cash flow generation has quickly rebounded in step with the overall resurgence in general vehicular traffic, airport travel, and "return to office" policies. Cash flows are expected to remain steady and grow as a result of more ancillary service offerings, new parking site acquisitions, and management's strategic expansion into new vessel leasing and operation segments.

REEF's credit rating, however, is constrained by its small scale in terms of revenues and low profitability margins relative to some other business service providers that have a longer operating history. There is uncertainty about the firm's long-term financial policy due to its private equity sponsorship as the company operates with moderately high leverage levels and coverage ratios that are considered weak. Although it is a highly fragmented sector with low institutional ownership, the parking business is a mature business and the barriers to entry are considered to be low. Further, there are inherent risks related to contract renewals and the short-term cancelability of the management contracts, despite the relatively high switching costs for parking facility owners and the company's historically high tenant retention rate. Lastly, the current macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility pose as downside risk to the recovery of the US economy, which could subdue business confidence and consumer spending.

The company's liquidity position, pro forma for the completion of the refinancing transaction, is considered to be adequate over the next 12 to 18 months. We anticipate healthy free cash flow generation as the parking management company has minimal capital expenditure requirements as a result of its asset-lite business model. Liquidity will be provided by the proposed credit facility, including the proposed delayed draw term loan and the revolving letter of credit (both undrawn at closing), and a minimum required cash on hand balance. After the repayment of the company's old credit facility, REEF's ongoing free cash flow are expected to be used primarily to fund operations with reinvestments into the company's product and technology capabilities. Access to the $100 million delayed draw term loan will be predicated upon the company achieving certain run-rate performance hurdles.

The B1 ratings for REEF's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility reflect the borrower's B1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The B1 rating assigned to the individual tranches of the credit facility accounts for REEF's entire debt capital structure and that all tranches rank pari passu to each other. The proposed credit facility will be secured by the first lien on substantially all assets of the Borrower, consisting of its parking management operations ("REEF Parking") and additional asset collateral (container vessels, "Vessels"), but excluding some already pledged vessels. The facility will also be guaranteed by multiple upstream entities, including the parent company, under payment guarantees and an equity pledge to the Borrower. The credit facility is subject to financial covenants related to leverage and interest coverage ratios. Additionally, the Borrower can only gain access to the delayed draw term loan funds upon achieving certain financial conditions set by the lender.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded upon REEF increasing its scale with continued strong revenue and profitability growth and Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA decreasing to below 3.0 times. Upward rating movement would also be predicated upon the maintenance of a good liquidity profile and current coverage ratios, at a minimum.

The ratings could be downgraded if cash flow generation were to deteriorate. Additionally, debt-financed acquisitions that increase financial leverage would also result in a downgrade such that debt to EBITDA approached 6.0 times. A weakening of profitability metrics could also result in downward rating pressure.

Based in Miami, Florida, REEF Global Midco LLC was formed in November 2018 to finance the company's acquisition of two of the largest parking lot operators in North America, Citizens Parking in March 2018, and Imperial Parking Corporation in March 2019, for a combined consideration of US$900 million. REEF Parking, the company's main business segment, provides a comprehensive suite of parking services, parking management, and ground transportation services. Additionally, REEF parking segments offers value-adding ancillary services, including customer service, marketing, accounting, and revenue control functions for its client base. Complementing the company's core parking business is its integration of alternative use cases, enhancing parking lot yield and driving profitability for the company and its customer base. This vertical integration also includes a fast-growing vessel-leasing operation that has commercial applications in the food, convenience, logistics and fulfillment, and health care industries.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Juan Acosta

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

