Moody's assigns a B1 CFR to TaylorMade; outlook is stable

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B1-PD Probability of Default
Rating to 19th Holdings Golf, LLC (TaylorMade). Moody's also
assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed $1,050 million
first lien term loan B. The outlook is stable.
In August 2021, private equity firm, Centroid Investment Partners
acquired TaylorMade for $1.9 billion. TaylorMade
is now seeking to raise a $1,050 million first lien term
loan B, proceeds of which will be used to refinance existing debt
that was utilized to fund the Centroid buyout and related transaction
fees and expenses. The company also plans to put in place a new
$300 million asset-based revolver (ABL) that will not be
rated and will be undrawn at close. Pro-forma for the transaction,
the company will have total debt-to-EBITDA of 5.1x
based on Moody's calculation as of projected period ending December
31, 2021.
Moody's expects that consumer behavior will continue to benefit
TaylorMade over the next 12-18 months as disruptions from the coronavirus
and various variants linger. Moody's expects golfing will
remain strong in 2022 given it is conducive to social distancing.
However, there remains risk that some participants may reduce golfing
as the coronavirus subsides. As families and office workers return
to normal activities, there may also be constraints on the availability
of golfers' time to play the sport given the sizable time investment
necessary to practice and play. Further, the broadening of
vacation travel alternatives may reduce participation and spending on
golf equipment as consumers may shift focus to other activities even though
golfers often incorporate golf activities in their travel plans.
This risk is partially mitigated with TaylorMade's new Stealth Carbonwood
product launches, global market share gains in golf balls,
and focus on international expansion, particularly in Asia.
Moody's expects that TaylorMade's 2022 sales will grow by
approximately 6% reflecting new product launches and the continued
popularity of the sport with some offset from strong pandemic related
growth. Past 2022, sales and EBITDA growth will moderate
to 2%-3% per year as the company will continue to
increase pricing as new technologies and features are rolled out.
Moody's also expects TaylorMade will generate free cash flow of
$60 million to $70 million per year and that debt-to-EBITDA
will decline to around 4.5x to 4.75x by the end of 2022
due to EBITDA growth and some debt amortization. There is nevertheless
some risk that TaylorMade's revenue and EBITDA will fall in 2022
if consumers shift away from golf. However, there is cushion
in TaylorMade's financial profile to support a modest pullback in
operating performance as the company has the ability to repay debt with
cash on hand and free cash flow to offset any potential headwinds.
Moody's expects TaylorMade can maintain debt-to-EBITDA
at or below 5.0x in such a scenario. The company's
liquidity will remain good over the next 12 months supported by cash balances
of $200 million as of September 30, 2021 and an unused $300
million ABL facility expected to be put in place as a result of the new
capital structure.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Assignments:
..Issuer: 19th Holdings Golf, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan
B, Assigned B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: 19th Holdings Golf, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
TaylorMade's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects its product
concentration in the golf business that is highly discretionary and negatively
affected by economic downturns as well as highly competitive end markets
with other large golf equipment manufacturers. TaylorMade must
continuously invest in new product development and marketing to maintain
brand strength and market share. TaylorMade's credit profile
is also constrained by high financial leverage of approximately 5.1x
Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA (pro-forma for the transaction
as of projected December 31, 2021) and Moody's expectation
for an aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership.
Earnings have grown meaningfully in the last two years due to increased
golf participation amid the coronavirus that led many consumers to reduce
travel and other entertainment in favor of socially distanced activities
such as golf. Sustainability of the earnings level is a risk with
potential that reduced golf participation will translate to lower equipment
sales as the coronavirus pandemic eases. These factors weakly position
the company within the B1 rating category. Offsetting these risks
are TaylorMade's strong brand name, leading market position
in golf equipment, broad appeal among golf players and global diversification.
The company focus on innovation of golf equipment enhances player performance
and results in strong market share. The company's products
are used by elite golf players that further provides brand strength throughout
the golf community. The credit profile also reflects TaylorMade's
large scale within the golf equipment industry with revenue around $1.4
billion for the last-twelve-month period ending September
30, 2021.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's
forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. The consumer durables industry is
one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because
of exposure to discretionary spending. Moody's expects that
consumer interest in golf will continue to benefit TaylorMade over the
next year as golfing will remain strong given it is conducive to social
distancing, but there is risk of demand falling as the coronavirus
pandemic eases.
Environmental factors have a moderate impact on TaylorMade's credit
profile. Because the company utilizes various metals, resins,
energy and other raw materials in the production process of its products,
there is some environmental risk. The company must responsibly
source raw materials and refine manufacturing processes to minimize the
environmental effects.
Governance factors take into account an aggressive financial policy and
high leverage with private equity ownership. TaylorMade's
closing debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 5.1x (Moody's
calculated) is high and ownership by a private equity firm increases the
risk of shareholder-friendly activities. The company has
grown organically and Moody's does not expect acquisitions to be
a meaningful focus.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TaylorMade's
operating performance will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months
given new product launches, international expansion opportunities
and continued popularity of golfing as the coronavirus lingers.
Moody's also expects that TaylorMade will maintain good liquidity,
generate at least $60 million of free cash flow, and that
debt to EBITDA will fall to around 4.5x to 4.75x over the
next 12-18 months.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases scale
and operating performance, and successfully executes on its new
product launches leading to improved free cash flow. The company
would also need to demonstrate a more conservative financial policy with
sustained debt to EBITDA below 4.0x.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance
deteriorates such that free cash flow falls, or if liquidity weakens.
Additionally, the company's rating may be downgraded if it
debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage is maintained above 5.0x.
As proposed, the new term loan credit facility is expected to provide
covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms include the following: Incremental first lien debt
capacity up to the greater of closing date EBITDA and 100% Consolidated
EBITDA , plus the amount of the then-available General Debt
Basket, plus unlimited amounts so long as these amounts do not exceed
Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (if pari passu secured).
Amounts up to the greater of closing date EBITDA and 100% Consolidated
EBITDA, plus any amounts incurred in connection with a permitted
acquisition or other permitted investment may be incurred with an earlier
maturity date than the initial term loans. The credit agreement
permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up
to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker"
provisions which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property
to any unrestricted subsidiary. Non-wholly-owned
subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or
transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could
jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting
such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions
prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed
terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.
19th Holdings Golf, LLC (TaylorMade), is headquartered in
Carlsbad, California. TaylorMade designs, manufactures
and sells high performance golf equipment, including golf clubs,
golf balls and related accessories. Key products include SIM2 metalwoods,
SIM2 irons, P Series irons, TP5/TP5X golf balls and Spider
putters. TaylorMade was purchased in August 2021 by private-equity
firm, Centroid Investment Partners, based in South Korea.
The company generated annual revenues of $1.4 billion for
the twelve months ending September 30, 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Iarriccio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653