Moody's assigns a B1 CFR to TaylorMade; outlook is stable

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B1-PD Probability of Default Rating to 19th Holdings Golf, LLC (TaylorMade). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed $1,050 million first lien term loan B. The outlook is stable.

In August 2021, private equity firm, Centroid Investment Partners acquired TaylorMade for $1.9 billion. TaylorMade is now seeking to raise a $1,050 million first lien term loan B, proceeds of which will be used to refinance existing debt that was utilized to fund the Centroid buyout and related transaction fees and expenses. The company also plans to put in place a new $300 million asset-based revolver (ABL) that will not be rated and will be undrawn at close. Pro-forma for the transaction, the company will have total debt-to-EBITDA of 5.1x based on Moody's calculation as of projected period ending December 31, 2021.

Moody's expects that consumer behavior will continue to benefit TaylorMade over the next 12-18 months as disruptions from the coronavirus and various variants linger. Moody's expects golfing will remain strong in 2022 given it is conducive to social distancing. However, there remains risk that some participants may reduce golfing as the coronavirus subsides. As families and office workers return to normal activities, there may also be constraints on the availability of golfers' time to play the sport given the sizable time investment necessary to practice and play. Further, the broadening of vacation travel alternatives may reduce participation and spending on golf equipment as consumers may shift focus to other activities even though golfers often incorporate golf activities in their travel plans. This risk is partially mitigated with TaylorMade's new Stealth Carbonwood product launches, global market share gains in golf balls, and focus on international expansion, particularly in Asia.

Moody's expects that TaylorMade's 2022 sales will grow by approximately 6% reflecting new product launches and the continued popularity of the sport with some offset from strong pandemic related growth. Past 2022, sales and EBITDA growth will moderate to 2%-3% per year as the company will continue to increase pricing as new technologies and features are rolled out. Moody's also expects TaylorMade will generate free cash flow of $60 million to $70 million per year and that debt-to-EBITDA will decline to around 4.5x to 4.75x by the end of 2022 due to EBITDA growth and some debt amortization. There is nevertheless some risk that TaylorMade's revenue and EBITDA will fall in 2022 if consumers shift away from golf. However, there is cushion in TaylorMade's financial profile to support a modest pullback in operating performance as the company has the ability to repay debt with cash on hand and free cash flow to offset any potential headwinds. Moody's expects TaylorMade can maintain debt-to-EBITDA at or below 5.0x in such a scenario. The company's liquidity will remain good over the next 12 months supported by cash balances of $200 million as of September 30, 2021 and an unused $300 million ABL facility expected to be put in place as a result of the new capital structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TaylorMade's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects its product concentration in the golf business that is highly discretionary and negatively affected by economic downturns as well as highly competitive end markets with other large golf equipment manufacturers. TaylorMade must continuously invest in new product development and marketing to maintain brand strength and market share. TaylorMade's credit profile is also constrained by high financial leverage of approximately 5.1x Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA (pro-forma for the transaction as of projected December 31, 2021) and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership. Earnings have grown meaningfully in the last two years due to increased golf participation amid the coronavirus that led many consumers to reduce travel and other entertainment in favor of socially distanced activities such as golf. Sustainability of the earnings level is a risk with potential that reduced golf participation will translate to lower equipment sales as the coronavirus pandemic eases. These factors weakly position the company within the B1 rating category. Offsetting these risks are TaylorMade's strong brand name, leading market position in golf equipment, broad appeal among golf players and global diversification. The company focus on innovation of golf equipment enhances player performance and results in strong market share. The company's products are used by elite golf players that further provides brand strength throughout the golf community. The credit profile also reflects TaylorMade's large scale within the golf equipment industry with revenue around $1.4 billion for the last-twelve-month period ending September 30, 2021.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The consumer durables industry is one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because of exposure to discretionary spending. Moody's expects that consumer interest in golf will continue to benefit TaylorMade over the next year as golfing will remain strong given it is conducive to social distancing, but there is risk of demand falling as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Environmental factors have a moderate impact on TaylorMade's credit profile. Because the company utilizes various metals, resins, energy and other raw materials in the production process of its products, there is some environmental risk. The company must responsibly source raw materials and refine manufacturing processes to minimize the environmental effects.

Governance factors take into account an aggressive financial policy and high leverage with private equity ownership. TaylorMade's closing debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 5.1x (Moody's calculated) is high and ownership by a private equity firm increases the risk of shareholder-friendly activities. The company has grown organically and Moody's does not expect acquisitions to be a meaningful focus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TaylorMade's operating performance will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months given new product launches, international expansion opportunities and continued popularity of golfing as the coronavirus lingers. Moody's also expects that TaylorMade will maintain good liquidity, generate at least $60 million of free cash flow, and that debt to EBITDA will fall to around 4.5x to 4.75x over the next 12-18 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully increases scale and operating performance, and successfully executes on its new product launches leading to improved free cash flow. The company would also need to demonstrate a more conservative financial policy with sustained debt to EBITDA below 4.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates such that free cash flow falls, or if liquidity weakens. Additionally, the company's rating may be downgraded if it debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage is maintained above 5.0x.

As proposed, the new term loan credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental first lien debt capacity up to the greater of closing date EBITDA and 100% Consolidated EBITDA , plus the amount of the then-available General Debt Basket, plus unlimited amounts so long as these amounts do not exceed Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of closing date EBITDA and 100% Consolidated EBITDA, plus any amounts incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or other permitted investment may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property to any unrestricted subsidiary. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

19th Holdings Golf, LLC (TaylorMade), is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. TaylorMade designs, manufactures and sells high performance golf equipment, including golf clubs, golf balls and related accessories. Key products include SIM2 metalwoods, SIM2 irons, P Series irons, TP5/TP5X golf balls and Spider putters. TaylorMade was purchased in August 2021 by private-equity firm, Centroid Investment Partners, based in South Korea. The company generated annual revenues of $1.4 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

