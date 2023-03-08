Moody's assigns a B1 (hyb) rating to new preferred shares issued by FTAI Aviation Ltd.

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of B1 (hyb) to the new preferred shares that will be issued by FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI). FTAI's other ratings, including its Ba2 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings, are not affected by this action. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 (hyb) rating assigned to FTAI's new preferred shares is two notches below FTAI's Ba2 corporate family rating. This notching differential is based on Moody's expectation that the loss given default of new preferred shares would be higher compared to the company's senior unsecured notes that comprise the preponderance of the company's debt. The issuance of preferred shares will be FTAI's fourth installment of preferred share issuance and its first issuance after the spin-off of the infrastructure assets in August of 2022. The proceeds from the issuance of new preferred shares will be used for asset purchases.

FTAI's ratings reflect its highly profitable business model primarily resulting from its aircraft leasing business, although the company's aerospace products segment is a growing proportion of the company's business. While FTAI continues to invest in popular engines (CFM-56) that power widely used narrow-body aircraft benefiting from recovery in global air travel, its lease revenue moderately weakened in 2022 due to the aircraft and engines stranded in Russia during the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The company's overall performance in 2022 mostly benefitted from asset sales, given rising demand for scarce aircraft. The 2022 gain from asset sales was approximately $108 million as compared to $29 million in 2021.

FTAI has high leverage; however, Moody's expects that the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to around 5.0x from 6.3x (as of last twelve months ended 31 December 2022 incorporating Moody's standard adjustments) over the next 12-18 months, supported by gradual improvement in core earnings in the aerospace leasing segment as well as from sales of aftermarket aircraft engine parts.

Under Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology for non-banking financial institutions, preferred equity receives 100% equity credit. As such, pro-forma for the issuance of preferred shares, FTAI's debt to tangible common equity moderately improves but continues to be very high relative to Moody's longer-term expectations.

Moody's expects that FTAI will continue to be acquisitive and rely on its $300 million ($150 million outstanding as of 31 December 2022) revolving credit facility for opportunistic asset acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FTAI will continue its growth trajectory while maintaining its EBITDA margin broadly in line with pre-COVID-19 levels and that its leverage will improve in the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates the risk associated with FTAI's opportunistic asset acquisitions and periodic debt-financed dividends that can at times pressure its capital strength.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FTAI's ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves and maintains profitability measured as the ratio of net income to average assets above 1% and significantly strengthens its capitalization, while reducing debt-to-EBITDA leverage to less than 4.5x, and demonstrates effective balancing of shareholder and debt holder interests in its financial policy decisions.

The ratings could be downgraded if FTAI's operating results deteriorate, its capital position fails to improve, its liquidity profile weakens, or if the company loses a material customer or suffers a business disruption that weakens its financial prospects.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FTAI is primarily an aircraft leasing company with total assets of $2.4 billion as of 31 December 2022. FTAI is externally managed by FIG LLC, also a Fortress affiliate.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

